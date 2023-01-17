Read full article on original website
Knoxville Cancer Relay Announces Donation at Panthers vs. Cancer
The annual Panthers vs. Cancer event is already off to a strong start. While more numbers will come in soon from Saturday’s events, the Knoxville Cancer Relay donated $23,400 from their fall efforts. The announcement was made during the annual broadcast of Panthers vs. Chariton basketball on 95.3 KNIA. Panthers vs. Cancer included alumni games, activities throughout the day, a silent auction, and more, with all proceeds going toward the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation and their cancer treatment programs and new infusion center. In the nine years of Panthers vs. Cancer — previously Coaches vs. Cancer, approximately $188,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.
Marion County to Receive $1 Million for VA Demolition
Marion County has been awarded $1 million by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through its Vacant Building Demolition Fund. The abandoned VA Hospital campus was purchased by Marion County in January of 2020 after discussions with the City of Knoxville and General Services Administration, the federal authority responsible for disposing of the property. Marion County then, working with the State of Iowa, the Federal Government, and the City of Knoxville, determined that the buildings could not be rehabilitated. The Marion County Board of Supervisors authorized $11.1 million toward the demolition of 60 of the 61 buildings on the site.
Medically Oriented Gym helps with Therapy
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Indianola Downtown Facade Improvement Program Grant Funding Available
The City of Indianola has announced the launch of the Downtown Facade and Interior Improvement Program, a grant program designed to support improvements to the downtown square. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News property owners can apply for up to $25,000 in grant funding to facade and interior improvements to buildings located in and adjacent to the Indianola Downtown Square.
Marion County Bank’s halftime Event Benefits Knoxville Schools.
Marion County Bank’s halftime entertainment at the Knoxville vs Davis County basketball game earlier this week earned the Knoxville school a $4,050 donation from Marion County Bank. Eight students from Knoxville High School took part in the event by shooting layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots...
PPI Donating $20,000 Grant to Pella Historical Society
Pella Historical Society is receiving a big boost from a local organization. The non-profit is getting a grant from Precision Pulley & Idler – PPI in Pella for $20,000 to help with two projects. The Klokkenspel is getting a complete renovation to update electrical systems, digital components, bells, screens,...
Carolyn E. Chapman
Funeral services for Carolyn E. (Klein) Chapman, 90, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Church. Memorials may be given for the Humane Society. Van Dyk -Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Knoxville School Board to Meet Monday
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in regular session at the board room at the District Office. The board will consider an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial. There is an inter-agency contract with Des Moines Public School to consider. A discussion will take place on...
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Continues Today
The Indianola Public Library is continuing SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Indianola City Council Discuss Downtown Façade Program
The Indianola City Council held a work session on the Downtown Facade and Interior Improvement Program at their meeting Tuesday, one of the next steps in improving the Indianola downtown square and surrounding area. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News there was a facade improvement program in the past that utilized grant and loan proceeds, and where the city can go now with the same type of program.
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Discuss the 2024 Budget
The Marion County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet Tuesday, January 24 at 9 a.m. The board will discuss the Librarians’ FY24 Funding Request as well as the IMPACT Annual Report. The board will discuss action for the Advisory/Steering Committee for Marion County EMS and Lake Prairie Township...
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
Michael Ray Quick
Visitation for Michael Ray Quick, 80, of Des Moines, will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with a committal following the visitation in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
IN DEPTH: Little Panther Preschool
What do kids learn in preschool, and does preschool give them a head start to life?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Amy Taylor, Principal at West Elementary in Knoxville. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Indianola Police Department Promotes Two
The Indianola Police Department had two officers sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Tuesday, making the promotions of two officers official. Sergeants Rick Largesse and Justin Keller were sworn in as Lieutenants at the meeting, with Largesse assigned to the Investigations Division and Keller assigned to the Patrol Division. The promotions come after several new positions were opened in the department after previous Captain Brian Sher was named as Police Chief, and former Lieutenant Rob Hawkins was promoted to Captain.
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, there is more to the event in Knoxville.
Simpson College Hosting First Annual George Washington Carver Day
Simpson College is honoring the first annual George Washington Carver day in the State of Iowa, after Governor Kim Reynolds declared last June that every February 1st would celebrate the famed humanitarian. Carver attended Simpson College after being rejected from other institutions due to the color of his skin, and...
Steven Ross Jones
Services for Steven Ross Jones, 70, of Chariton will be held on Wednesday, January 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton with a luncheon and time of fellowship following the service. Memorials may be made to Steven’s family to be designated at a later date.
Dorothy Samuelson
A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
