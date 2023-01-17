ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
clevelandwater.com

Boil Advisory Issued for Customers in Brunswick

Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County. BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER. Due to a large water main break and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17,...
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
NAVARRE, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
whbc.com

Morlock Found Guilty in Gruesome Killing of Joseph Pomeroy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock case found the Canton man guilty of murder Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township. The panel deliberated for about six hours over two days. The 44-year-old Morlock was...
CANTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
CLINTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy