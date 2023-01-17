Read full article on original website
cityofmentor.com
Mentor City Council Urges Lake County Commissioners to Rescind Sales Tax Increase
Mentor City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night encouraging Lake County Board of Commissioners to rescind a resolution which increased the sales tax rate on goods and services in Lake County by an additional half-percent. “This is of particular concern to our city as the sixth largest retail center in...
Local community pushing back against Lake County sales tax hike
A few months from now, a Lake County will see a sales tax increase, but the hike comes with a bit of controversy.
News-Herald.com
Red Creek Bar and Grill named Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year
Red Creek Bar and Grill has welcomed local residents and provided food to community groups in nearly seven years of business, and later this month its efforts will be recognized by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. The Painesville Township restaurant was selected by the Award Committee to receive...
Major developer no longer taking projects in city of Warren
Mark Marvin, one of the leading developers in downtown Warren, has informed council and the administration that he will not engage in any further development in the city of Warren.
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
clevelandwater.com
Boil Advisory Issued for Customers in Brunswick
Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland water system in the North Royalton and Strongsville area of Cuyahoga County and the Brunswick area of Medina County. BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER. Due to a large water main break and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17,...
Willoughby homeowners dealing with contractor-related property damage
Dawn Igarashi and Terri Sainto, of Willoughby, are still waiting for property repairs to be done for damage they said was caused by a snow-plowing contractor nearly a year ago
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
whbc.com
Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 19, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
Salem student arrested, accused of bringing gun to after-school program
A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County's Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning.
Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, plus parts of Strongsville and North Royalton
CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, as well as in parts of Strongsville and North Royalton, following a water main break and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The...
whbc.com
Morlock Found Guilty in Gruesome Killing of Joseph Pomeroy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The jury in the Jeremy Morlock case found the Canton man guilty of murder Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy of Plain Township. The panel deliberated for about six hours over two days. The 44-year-old Morlock was...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
