8 West Virginia inmates taken from jail to hospital after alleged exposure to fentanyl

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | BEAVER, WV ( WVNS )– We are learning more about the inmates taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail.

According to State Senator Rollan Roberts (R-9th District), five of the initial seven inmates taken on Sunday, January 15, were female and two were male.

According to Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the eighth inmate transported Monday, January 16, was also a female.

Senator Roberts also said it is believed the inmates were exposed to fentanyl.

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 9:00 PM | BEAVER, WV ( WVNS )–Another inmate was taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, an eighth inmate was taken to the hospital just after 6:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Sources confirmed to 59News, the inmate was showing overdose signs.

The condition of the inmate is unknown and no further details were immediately available.

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 7:25 PM | BEAVER, WV ( WVNS )– We have learned West Virginia State Police are conducting a criminal investigation in addition to the internal investigation at Southern Regional Jail.

Trooper J.S. Vanmeter declined to comment on the investigation, except to say on the morning of January 16 that he has sent an incident report to West Virginia State Police Headquarters in Charleston.

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 2:15 PM | BEAVER, WV ( WVNS ) — According to multiple sources, seven inmates were transported from Southern Regional Jail to Beckley ARH after they appeared to be overdosing.

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, all seven inmates were transported to the hospital where they received medical treatment. All seven were medically cleared before returning to SRJ.

Malinoski also stated that no further information is available due to this incident being under investigation.

BEAVER, WV ( WVNS ) — Seven inmates were taken to Beckley ARH Hospital from Southern Regional Jail.

Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center reported multiple calls from Southern Regional Jail in Beaver came in around 7:45 p.m., on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Another call came in just before 9 p.m., and a final 9-1-1 call came at 10:30 p.m.

According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a call at 8:59 p.m. for one woman suffering a possible overdose.

Dispatchers said all seven people were alive when they were taken from the jail to the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

JanCare, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are among the first responders.

