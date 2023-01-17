ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Santos defiant amid growing calls to resign

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTmBx_0kHWEYKM00

(The Center Square) — Embattled New York Congressman George Santos is refusing to resign as fellow lawmakers call on the Republican to step down from office over his falsehoods.

Over the weekend, fellow New York Rep. Nick LaLota called on the Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission to freeze the freshman lawmaker's campaign account amid rising scrutiny of his finances, and the source of contributions that helped propel him into office.

"Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn't be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced his contributions," the Republican said in a statement. "If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I’ll take the lead.”

LaLota is among six House Republicans who have called on Santos to resign over his falsehoods.

Another NY congressman, Democrat Richie Torres, called Santos "a danger to democracy" in an op-ed, urging House leaders to demand "answers to the lingering questions surrounding both his campaign and personal finances."

"He is a master manipulator and liar whose presence among us is beneath the dignity of the offices we’re privileged to hold and the people we’re here to serve," Torres wrote. "It would be irresponsible and dangerous for us not to try to uncover what Santos seems to know very little about — the truth."

Last week, top Republicans from Nassau County, where Santos’ district is located, ripped into the legislator for fabrications about his past, and called on him to step down.

But Santos remains defiant, posting on social media that he "will NOT resign" and pointing to his support from voters in the Nov. 8 election.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party and politicians," Santos posted on Twitter. "I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living."

Santos has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his education background, including false claims working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and earning a college degree from New York’s Baruch College. He also claimed his grandparents "survived the Holocaust.”

In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of northern Nassau County and northeast Queens.

The election was one of several House races that helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declined to add to the growing calls for Santos to step down, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that it's up to the voters to decide.

"The voters elected him to serve," McCarthy said on Wednesday, according to published reports. "He has to answer to the voters."

McCarthy added if there is a "concern" about Santos' conduct, the House Ethics Committee can take it up, but said he would not urge him to resign.

Last week, Torres and fellow Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman filed a complaint with the ethics committee calling for an investigation into Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act by "failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law."

Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims the Republican concealed the source of a $705,000 loan he made to his own congressional campaign.

Meanwhile, a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of the $705,000 personal loan.

Comments / 16

Linda Shafer
3d ago

Why should he resigned?He can collect his high salary for the next two years for doing nothing but bring a liar and a cheat with the full support of the Republicans in congress.

Reply
13
Sundhine7
3d ago

Why is he still waking the streets. Shame on the gop for allowing him to stay in chambers . Sad day for America

Reply
14
❤️Carolyn❤️
3d ago

Only in America can you lose your job at McDonalds for lying, but become a United States Representative.

Reply(2)
11
Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

Santos volunteer says he's a "charlatan," urges him to resign

DOUGLASTON, N.Y. - There were calls Friday to expel George Santos from Congress as the embattled congressman has made it clear he will not resign. Now, one of his Long Island campaign volunteers is answering his dare after he said he would resign if his own voters call for it. She's one of many Republicans now urging him to resign after a myriad of fabrications. "I went door to door. I knocked on every door," said Teodora Choolfaian. Choolfaian, a conservative activist, campaigned for Santos because she believed he'd fight against mask mandates for young children. She trusted he's been vetted, and dismissed the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy