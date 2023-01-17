Santos defiant amid growing calls to resign

(The Center Square) — Embattled New York Congressman George Santos is refusing to resign as fellow lawmakers call on the Republican to step down from office over his falsehoods.

Over the weekend, fellow New York Rep. Nick LaLota called on the Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission to freeze the freshman lawmaker's campaign account amid rising scrutiny of his finances, and the source of contributions that helped propel him into office.

"Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn't be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced his contributions," the Republican said in a statement. "If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I’ll take the lead.”

LaLota is among six House Republicans who have called on Santos to resign over his falsehoods.

Another NY congressman, Democrat Richie Torres, called Santos "a danger to democracy" in an op-ed, urging House leaders to demand "answers to the lingering questions surrounding both his campaign and personal finances."

"He is a master manipulator and liar whose presence among us is beneath the dignity of the offices we’re privileged to hold and the people we’re here to serve," Torres wrote. "It would be irresponsible and dangerous for us not to try to uncover what Santos seems to know very little about — the truth."

Last week, top Republicans from Nassau County, where Santos’ district is located, ripped into the legislator for fabrications about his past, and called on him to step down.

But Santos remains defiant, posting on social media that he "will NOT resign" and pointing to his support from voters in the Nov. 8 election.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party and politicians," Santos posted on Twitter. "I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living."

Santos has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his education background, including false claims working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and earning a college degree from New York’s Baruch College. He also claimed his grandparents "survived the Holocaust.”

In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of northern Nassau County and northeast Queens.

The election was one of several House races that helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has declined to add to the growing calls for Santos to step down, telling reporters on Capitol Hill that it's up to the voters to decide.

"The voters elected him to serve," McCarthy said on Wednesday, according to published reports. "He has to answer to the voters."

McCarthy added if there is a "concern" about Santos' conduct, the House Ethics Committee can take it up, but said he would not urge him to resign.

Last week, Torres and fellow Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman filed a complaint with the ethics committee calling for an investigation into Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act by "failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law."

Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims the Republican concealed the source of a $705,000 loan he made to his own congressional campaign.

Meanwhile, a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of the $705,000 personal loan.