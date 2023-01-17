Read full article on original website
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
Motorcyclist faces charges after struggling with deputy during traffic stop, according to Lafayette County Sheriff's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to a struggle with a suspect who they said had what was believed to be a large amount of meth. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured during the arrest. Investigators said it...
hottytoddy.com
Aldermen Looking to Open Up Boundary for Potential School Board Members
The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering a change to broaden the boundaries of where potential School Board members can live. Currently, the city code says that all members of the Oxford School District Board of Trustees must live inside the city limits. The proposed change would have the code...
Video of woman’s arrest by Byhalia PD causes concern
BYHALIA, Miss. — Video of an arrest in Byhalia has many in the community saying police acted too aggressively. In the video, officers can be seen wrestling with the woman before tasing as she lays on the ground. The Byhalia Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook. That...
