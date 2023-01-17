Read full article on original website
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
West Virginia man arrested for 3rd DUI after police find him unresponsive in running car
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia. Police say they found responded to a “man down” […]
wchsnetwork.com
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
WSAZ
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
WSAZ
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
wklw.com
One Injured in Huntington Shooting
One person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning in Huntington. It happened on Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they reportedly found a 34-year-old man behind a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken the hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but police are...
WSAZ
Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury. Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Abigail...
Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
wchsnetwork.com
Police arrest Charleston man after multiple vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston last week, according to police. Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny following the incident in the Rollings Hills neighborhood last Friday. Police are actively looking...
wchsnetwork.com
Beloved statue found and returned to Dairywinkle
Campbell’s Creek, W.Va. — A prized possession for the Dairy Winkle owner has been returned. Kanawha County Deputies said a tip led them to finding the infamous “Wienerman” statue Thursday morning. The tip led deputies to the 200 block of Gap View Drive where they found...
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs
SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
WSAZ
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
