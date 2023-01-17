Youngstown man pleads guilty to child rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges he repeatedly raped two children over a period of years.

Dagoberto Gomez Espinosa, 64, entered guilty pleas to five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

He will be sentenced at a later date. The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of 20 years.

Gomez Espinosa was indicted on 24 counts in September 2021. Among those charges were charges of rape that carry a life sentence if convicted.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to not seek a life sentence on the rape charges.

He has been held without bond in the county jail since his arraignment.

Judge D’Apolito said he expects that he will follow the sentencing agreement.

Also as part of his plea, Gomez Espinosa must register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, if he is ever released from prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.