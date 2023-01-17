ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville-based Scoville Vodka releases new habanero flavor

Set your tastebuds on fire. That’s what you get when you taste Scoville Premium Vodka. Named after the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU), which measures the heat index of all peppers, Scoville Premium Vodka is a local Veteran-owned company produced and bottled by Wholly Spirits LLC in Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida-based company invites you to experience the taste of luxury with bold flavors designed to savor, including Scoville Jalapeño Vodka, made with natural jalapeño extract, and new Scoville Habanero Vodka, made with real habanero infusion, for a one-of-a-kind experience.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Two rebels with a cause perform the National Anthem Duuuval Stlye

Two Jacksonville Icons come together for a duet Duuval Style on River City Live. Two Rebels with a Cause rocked the RCL studio. The Florida Man, Lane Pittman, and Duval Paul, The Skullet Man, are joining forces as they perform the National Anthem for Jacksonville Jaguars Fans across the country. To learn more about Paul Wane you can visit: https://www.paulwanemusic.com/
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jags icecream sundae at Tasty Creamery

Tasty Creamery in Clay County came up with a unique way to show the Jags love on their playoff run. They created the Avalanche Sundae. Sporting Jags “teal” colored ice cream...the concoction includes whip cream, caramel, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, crushed Oreos and finished with pretzels to cut some of that sweetness. Rance dropped in to chat with the Lee family about their veteran, family run business and that Avalanche.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

