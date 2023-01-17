Set your tastebuds on fire. That’s what you get when you taste Scoville Premium Vodka. Named after the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU), which measures the heat index of all peppers, Scoville Premium Vodka is a local Veteran-owned company produced and bottled by Wholly Spirits LLC in Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida-based company invites you to experience the taste of luxury with bold flavors designed to savor, including Scoville Jalapeño Vodka, made with natural jalapeño extract, and new Scoville Habanero Vodka, made with real habanero infusion, for a one-of-a-kind experience.

