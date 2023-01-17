Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH MuseumDebra FineJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
All parties identified in ‘suspicious incident’ on Westside, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for information Friday after a woman told officers she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl and drive off with her. The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported along Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s Chinese community shocked after mass shooting during California Lunar New Year festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Chinese community in Jacksonville are shocked following a mass shooting that occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California on Saturday. So far, 10 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others are injured after police say a gunman opened fire...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man shot, killed by police after officer was grazed by bullet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified 39-year-old Leon Burroughs as the man shot and killed by police after an officer was grazed by a bullet Friday night following a burglary investigation, according to JSO. According to Waters, police were called around 5:30 p.m. in regard to...
News4Jax.com
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a ‘bright blinking light.’ Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
News4Jax.com
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
News4Jax.com
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
News4Jax.com
More than $80,000 raised during this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With viewers help, News4JAX raised more than $80,000 during the 2023 Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon. WJXT partnered with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon Thursday. Thanks to your contributions, $81,446 was raised to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses. Volunteers from Wolfson...
News4Jax.com
Crash in Nassau County causes nearly 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto road: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Nassau County closed down the northbound lanes of US 301 after gallons of fuel spilled out on the road Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP report said shortly before noon, troopers were responding to a crash on US 301...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
News4Jax.com
Documents detail arrests of man apprehended in JSO narcotics investigation that led to deadly shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man, who court records show is a convicted drug dealer, was arrested Thursday night during a narcotics investigation, which resulted in police shooting and killing another man who refused to drop a knife, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Mark Romano, chief of...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville-based Scoville Vodka releases new habanero flavor
Set your tastebuds on fire. That’s what you get when you taste Scoville Premium Vodka. Named after the Scoville Heat Unit (SHU), which measures the heat index of all peppers, Scoville Premium Vodka is a local Veteran-owned company produced and bottled by Wholly Spirits LLC in Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida-based company invites you to experience the taste of luxury with bold flavors designed to savor, including Scoville Jalapeño Vodka, made with natural jalapeño extract, and new Scoville Habanero Vodka, made with real habanero infusion, for a one-of-a-kind experience.
News4Jax.com
‘This is a sad day’: Abortion rights group gathers at Jacksonville park on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville National Organization for Women held a rally at Springfield Park Sunday afternoon to remember the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade. Dozens who showed up to the park listened to various speakers including doctors, mothers and community leaders, who talked about abortion...
News4Jax.com
Two rebels with a cause perform the National Anthem Duuuval Stlye
Two Jacksonville Icons come together for a duet Duuval Style on River City Live. Two Rebels with a Cause rocked the RCL studio. The Florida Man, Lane Pittman, and Duval Paul, The Skullet Man, are joining forces as they perform the National Anthem for Jacksonville Jaguars Fans across the country. To learn more about Paul Wane you can visit: https://www.paulwanemusic.com/
News4Jax.com
Jags icecream sundae at Tasty Creamery
Tasty Creamery in Clay County came up with a unique way to show the Jags love on their playoff run. They created the Avalanche Sundae. Sporting Jags “teal” colored ice cream...the concoction includes whip cream, caramel, white chocolate chips, marshmallows, crushed Oreos and finished with pretzels to cut some of that sweetness. Rance dropped in to chat with the Lee family about their veteran, family run business and that Avalanche.
