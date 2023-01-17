ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Record-high number of adults postponed medical treatment due to cost in 2022: Poll

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Virtue signaling keeps COVID vaccine mandates in place even as support wanes

As a growing number of medical professionals question the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, mandates in some places still linger. “I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains [of SARS-CoV-2] that might disappear a few months later,” wrote Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in a recent New England Journal of Medicine opinion piece.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy