BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — This Friday, Jan. 20, Brooklyn fans of world-class chamber music will be treated to the world premiere of a trio for violin, cello and piano, composed by cellist Paul Wiancko. The work was commissioned by the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society in partnership with the Canadian Gryphon Trio. The Wiancko Trio is one of three works to be performed Friday night at 8 p.m. in the chapel of the First Unitarian Church on Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO