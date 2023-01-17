ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses

An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Columbian Lawyers President Scibetta promoted by Mayor Adams

Salvatore Scibetta, president of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn, was promoted by Mayor Eric Adams and is now vice chair of the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA). Scibetta has extensive experience in land use, planning and zoning, as he has served as a commissioner on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New commander welcomed at NYPD appreciation event

The Brooklyn Community Improvement Association held its annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon at Pacific Palace Jan. 11. The association gave a plaque of recognition to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. McEvoy started his job last month. Association Vice President Louie Liu...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorneys are now required to take CLE in cybersecurity training

As of Jan. 1, attorneys who practice in New York are required to take at least one continuing legal education course in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection every two years and the Brooklyn Bar Association’s (BBA) Computer Technology Committee wants to ensure Brooklynites are prepared. The Association is hosting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s newest Barnes & Noble bookstore opens in Cobble Hill

COBBLE HILL — With balloons, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and author signing, Barnes & Noble officially opened its new Cobble Hill location at 194 Atlantic Ave. on Wednesday morning. The bright new book emporium, which occupies the site’s ground floor and lower level, is just west of Trader Joe’s, at the space formerly occupied by Barneys.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Chamber Music Society Presents World Premiere Of A Trio It Commissioned

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — This Friday, Jan. 20, Brooklyn fans of world-class chamber music will be treated to the world premiere of a trio for violin, cello and piano, composed by cellist Paul Wiancko. The work was commissioned by the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society in partnership with the Canadian Gryphon Trio. The Wiancko Trio is one of three works to be performed Friday night at 8 p.m. in the chapel of the First Unitarian Church on Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bar Association panel promotes mentorship in legal community

In celebration of National Mentoring Month, the Brooklyn Bar Association hosted, “The Power of Mentorship” on Jan. 11 with a panel of attorneys that spoke about their careers and the role mentorship has played in it. The event was organized by the BBA Mentorship Committee Chair Hon. Joanne...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Scholastic Roundup: The Lions get a big gift

The New Year started with a generous donation of lacrosse equipment to Bishop Loughlin High School from ReLax – a non-profit dedicated to lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring lacrosse players. According to Lions’ coach Nicholas DiLonardo, the package is an outstanding hall of sticks, gloves, socks, elbow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Wilcox Jr. helps Terriers edge Sharks

Much as he has done throughout his senior campaign, Tedrick Wilcox Jr., settled matters for the St. Francis Brooklyn men’s basketball team. But it had to be a little sweeter doing so against the arch rival Long Island University Sharks Monday at the Stainberg Wellness Center. Wilcox Jr. continued...
