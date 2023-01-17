Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Defendant gets 10 years for stealing a Brooklyn home using power of attorney
A 48-year-old man from North Babylon, Long Island, will spend the next 10 years of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to 10 years for forging a power of attorney and stealing a home from an 89-year-old in Brooklyn. Shavard Callaway was given an indeterminate term of five...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn attorney charged with deed theft after allegedly stealing 4 houses
An attorney from Brooklyn, Sanford Solny, was arraigned and charged on Wednesday for stealing the deeds to four properties from homeowners who thought he was working on their behalf, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Solny, a 65-year-old attorney from Midwood has already been disbarred. He was working under the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Columbian Lawyers President Scibetta promoted by Mayor Adams
Salvatore Scibetta, president of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn, was promoted by Mayor Eric Adams and is now vice chair of the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA). Scibetta has extensive experience in land use, planning and zoning, as he has served as a commissioner on...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler. Who Is Your District Leader & What Do They Do? We spoke with Brooklyn Dems’ Vice-Chair Henry Butler to find out. The New York State legislature in Albany has kicked...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Global Outreach In Brooklyn By BCC’s Randy Peers Leads To Korean Partnership In Industry City
INDUSTRY CITY — Brooklyn already knew their Chamber of Commerce was going global. They didn’t realize just how fast. This week, the Chamber announced a partnership with the Korean International Trade Association (KITA), Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and INNOPOLIS. The groups have selected 10 South Korean startups...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New commander welcomed at NYPD appreciation event
The Brooklyn Community Improvement Association held its annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon at Pacific Palace Jan. 11. The association gave a plaque of recognition to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. McEvoy started his job last month. Association Vice President Louie Liu...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorneys are now required to take CLE in cybersecurity training
As of Jan. 1, attorneys who practice in New York are required to take at least one continuing legal education course in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection every two years and the Brooklyn Bar Association’s (BBA) Computer Technology Committee wants to ensure Brooklynites are prepared. The Association is hosting...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s newest Barnes & Noble bookstore opens in Cobble Hill
COBBLE HILL — With balloons, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and author signing, Barnes & Noble officially opened its new Cobble Hill location at 194 Atlantic Ave. on Wednesday morning. The bright new book emporium, which occupies the site’s ground floor and lower level, is just west of Trader Joe’s, at the space formerly occupied by Barneys.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Chamber Music Society Presents World Premiere Of A Trio It Commissioned
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — This Friday, Jan. 20, Brooklyn fans of world-class chamber music will be treated to the world premiere of a trio for violin, cello and piano, composed by cellist Paul Wiancko. The work was commissioned by the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society in partnership with the Canadian Gryphon Trio. The Wiancko Trio is one of three works to be performed Friday night at 8 p.m. in the chapel of the First Unitarian Church on Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bar Association panel promotes mentorship in legal community
In celebration of National Mentoring Month, the Brooklyn Bar Association hosted, “The Power of Mentorship” on Jan. 11 with a panel of attorneys that spoke about their careers and the role mentorship has played in it. The event was organized by the BBA Mentorship Committee Chair Hon. Joanne...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Justice George Silver to be honored by NYSBA at Annual Dinner with Five Others
Retired Justice George Silver is one of six who will be honored by the New York State Bar Association’s Torts, Insurance, and Compensation Law Section during the Annual Meeting later this month. Justice Silver will be honored on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. along with Hon. Denis Butler,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Scholastic Roundup: The Lions get a big gift
The New Year started with a generous donation of lacrosse equipment to Bishop Loughlin High School from ReLax – a non-profit dedicated to lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring lacrosse players. According to Lions’ coach Nicholas DiLonardo, the package is an outstanding hall of sticks, gloves, socks, elbow...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Wilcox Jr. helps Terriers edge Sharks
Much as he has done throughout his senior campaign, Tedrick Wilcox Jr., settled matters for the St. Francis Brooklyn men’s basketball team. But it had to be a little sweeter doing so against the arch rival Long Island University Sharks Monday at the Stainberg Wellness Center. Wilcox Jr. continued...
Comments / 0