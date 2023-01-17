Read full article on original website
Shiffrin chases downhill speed in Cortina, as ski world talks about record chase
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY — Everybody and their Italian families are talking about the record this week in Cortina, except for Mikaela Shiffrin and her coaches. Shiffrin continues to let her performances do the talking this season, having charged to eight victories in 16 races entering the classic Italian Dolomites World Cup race weekend.
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA and Peacock next week. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/figure-skating-national-championships-tv-live-stream-schedule/
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Andy Murray won match point at 4:05 a.m. at the Australian Open in Melbourne, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history. Murray, a 35-year-old, five-time Australian Open runner-up who nearly retired at this event four years ago, won 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 over the Australian Kokkinakis in 5 hours, 45 minutes, the longest match of his career.
Klas Lestander, first Olympic biathlon champion, dies at 91
Swede Klas Lestander, who won the first Olympic biathlon event in 1960, died last week at age 91, according to Sweden's biathlon federation. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/klas-lestander-biathlon-dies/
U.S. men’s basketball team to prep for FIBA World Cup with No. 1 Spain, Doncic’s Slovenia
The U.S. men's basketball team will play top-ranked Spain and Slovenia, possibly with Luka Doncic, two weeks before this summer's FIBA World Cup. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/18/usa-basketball-luka-doncic-spain-slovenia-fiba-world-cup/
