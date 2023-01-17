ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

Andy Murray won match point at 4:05 a.m. at the Australian Open in Melbourne, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history. Murray, a 35-year-old, five-time Australian Open runner-up who nearly retired at this event four years ago, won 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 over the Australian Kokkinakis in 5 hours, 45 minutes, the longest match of his career.
WKTV

Klas Lestander, first Olympic biathlon champion, dies at 91

Swede Klas Lestander, who won the first Olympic biathlon event in 1960, died last week at age 91, according to Sweden's biathlon federation. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/17/klas-lestander-biathlon-dies/

Comments / 0

