Dak Prescott reveals why he played so well

During the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Washington Commanders to close the regular season, star quarterback Dak Prescott did not play well, going just 14-for-37 through the air for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But he followed that game up with one of the best performances of his career during the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and he revealed after the game how he did it.

Dak Prescott said that he got away from how he usually plays during the game against the Commanders and revealed that he actually had to “dial back in” for Monday night’s game against the Bucs after he “got greedy” the previous week.

“I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy,” Prescott said according to the Dallas Cowboys team website. “I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that’s not who I’ve been in my career. I take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant.”

Whatever he did, it worked. Prescott finished the game 25-of-33 through the air for 305 yards and four touchdowns along with one touchdown on the ground. It was a dominant performance, and

Dallas Cowboys

