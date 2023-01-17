Read full article on original website
Jeanelle Marley
3d ago
I feel so badly for the wife 😢 and pray she can get away from him and will be somehow protected!! I saw this on the news last night. #K-CAL. PRAYERS!! 🙏🏽
Reply(1)
13
NoMoreHops
3d ago
California. The guy is upset that he will lose half of his assets and probably have to pay alimony. Divorce courts aren’t kind to men.
Reply
14
pistol pete
3d ago
It's hard to believe she wants a divorce. he seems like a very stable man I'm sure he'll be a catch for some other lucky lady.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops
The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Woman Died Trapped in Burning SUV After Vehicle Malfunction
Mary L. Frahm died after becoming trapped in her Dodge. She had called her fiancé, telling him the car was "acting up," leaving her unable to unlock the doors.
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearance
An 18-year-old high school student, who is suspected of fatally shooting his date after learning she was transgender, grinned as the prosecution described the heinous act in court.
Daily Beast
Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile
Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
One dead after tractor-trailer flips and falls off New York highway ramp
One person is dead and another in the hospital after a tractor-trailer careened off an elevated on-ramp onto Interstate 287 in Westchester, New York State Police said. The truck operator, who died in the collision, “lost control and flipped over the guiderail” on the Exit 9A ramp connecting interstates 287 and 684 around 10:20 a.m., authorities said. His truck landed top-down on westbound I-287, according to police and photos of the scene. The person hospitalized was a passenger in a second vehicle involved in the crash, cops said. First responders closed down all westbound traffic beginning at Exit 9, as well as the left eastbound lane, State Police Troop T Commander Major Scott D. Field said in a statement.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
msn.com
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Slide 1 of 4: It's an expensive time to buy a car, thanks to inflation and high interest rates. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lifestyles. They shared their stories, as well as the advice they have for others looking to ditch their vehicles. As the New Year approaches, many Americans are taking stock of their finances. Some looking to save money and reduce their environmental footprints may decide to join those embracing car-free — or "car-lite" — lifestyles. While some people have ditched cars for environmental reasons, a myriad of other factors have motivated them as well, including time wasted in traffic, safety concerns, and perhaps most notably, high car expenses. In 2018, 51% of Millennials felt owning a car was not "worth the investment," according to an Arity survey, and that was before the surge in car prices during the pandemic. Even as gas prices have fallen, and supply chain improvements have led some car prices to ease in recent months, rising interest rates have continued to make purchasing a car as expensive as ever. In October, the estimated typical monthly car payment for new vehicle purchases rose to a record-high $748 per month, per Cox Automotive. The average monthly used car payment, meanwhile, saw a year-over-year increase from $472 to $525 during the third quarter of this year, according to Experian. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lives over the past year. They shared what motivated them to get started, what they've found the most challenging about this lifestyle, and the advice they have for others considering following in their footsteps.
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
McDonald’s Employees Frightened Into Tears As Woman Jumps Counter and Harasses Staff in Viral Video
When the service at a fast-food restaurant is subpar, the thought of “I could do it faster myself” has certainly crossed some disgruntled customers’ minds. But one McDonald’s customer, a 19-year-old woman in Australia, has been arrested for actually jumping over the counter and attempting to steal food while harassing employees in a now-viral video.
Mother of Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Shooting Says She Still Suffers ‘Life-Altering Injuries,’ Still in Critical Condition
Thousands of fans are still mourning the death of one-third of the rap trio Migos, Takeoff, after his sudden passing in the early hours of November 1 last year, but many are unaware of an innocent bystander who was also critically injured in the shooting that killed the rapper. Sydney...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 30