Malibu, CA

KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
People

10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California

The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, authorities said At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
People

What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'

Five men and five women were killed in the attack, which took place in a dance venue in Monterey Park, Calif. On Saturday night, at least 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. inside a dance venue on West Garvey Avenue, a main drag in the Southern California city. The attack took place on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
TheWrap

Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)

Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
People

People

