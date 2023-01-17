Read full article on original website
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Monterey Park mass shooting kills 10, authorities say. Torrance standoff ends with body in van.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Affordable housing projects in Inglewood have stalled for years2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night
A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera, California on Friday. The post Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night appeared first on KYMA.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, authorities said At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release...
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Five men and five women were killed in the attack, which took place in a dance venue in Monterey Park, Calif. On Saturday night, at least 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. inside a dance venue on West Garvey Avenue, a main drag in the Southern California city. The attack took place on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
orangeandbluepress.com
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
pasadenanow.com
Employee Critically Burned in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. The blaze erupted in the kitchen hood in the...
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
2urbangirls.com
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man inside a white cargo van that was searched by law enforcement in Torrance in connection with a deadly mass shooting is dead, several law enforcement sources tell NBC News. Armored SWAT vehicles and law enforcement SUVs surrounded the white cargo van Sunday morning at a parking lot across...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
Woman’s family claims Disneyland employees laughed at her before she fell
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Disneyland claims employees “laughed” when a Ventura County woman struggled to get off a ride before she fell and broke her leg, sustaining an injury they say caused her death.
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
Son seeks $50M from Los Angeles for father’s death from police gun zaps
Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic collision filed a $50 million claim Friday for damages against the city. The legal claim is required before Keenan Anderson’s son and estate can sue LA police for wrongful death […]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy dies by suicide at Santa Clarita bar
A deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar. The department confirmed Friday morning that overnight, a deputy from the Century Station shot himself at Mabel’s Roadhouse, located at 26328 Bouquet Canyon Road. The Santa Clarita Valley signal reported that the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. […]
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
