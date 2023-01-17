Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals
Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
Louisville LB Monty Montgomery makes his commitment to Ole Miss
After visiting Ole Miss this week, Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery has made his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson
The guard from Woodford County is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and one of the high-ranked in the class.
footballscoop.com
Jeff Brohm reportedly adding former Big Ten coordinator to staff
In his return home to Louisville, Jeff Brohm has put together a solid staff so far, with a few final hires yet to be made. According to a report today, Brohm is bringing another Purdue staffer with him as he continues to fill out his staff. Tom Dienhart tweets that...
Louisville Football's Biggest Remaining Transfer Portal Needs
These are the four positions that the Cardinals need to add through the transfer portal in advance of the 2023 season.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
2025 target Antonio Harris enjoys latest visit with Cardinals
Among the many prospects that made an unofficial visit Louisville last weekend was 2025 defensive back Antonio Harris. A local target at Male High, Harris has made multiple visits at UofL but this was the first since Jeff Brohm was introduced as the program's head coach. "Louisville was really nice...
Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love
The guard is a former regular starter for the Yellow Jackets.
Race to Rock Bottom: 2018 Pitt vs 2022 Louisville
Louisville is on pace to surpass the depths reached by an infamously bad Pitt Panthers team.
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
wdrb.com
Washington County, Kentucky, schools canceling classes next Thursday for basketball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will let kids skip class next Thursday. The Washington County High School boy's basketball team won the 5th Region All "A" Tournament and advanced to the Kentucky All "A" Classic Tournament. School will be out while the Commanders play Lexington Christian Academy at...
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. Updated: 9 hours ago. When...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
WLKY.com
Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky
Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0