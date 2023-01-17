Alice, Darling premieres Jan. 20 exclusively in AMC Theaters. Films about psychological abuse within relationships run the gamut of effectiveness. The scale goes everywhere from the lowkey cheesy Lifetime movie approach to the recent The Invisible Man (2020) kind of terrifying. But sometimes the more intimate approach can pack the biggest emotional wallop, as is the case with director Mary Nighy’s debut feature, Alice, Darling. Essentially a character study of the impact that gaslighting and manipulation by one partner over another has over time, writer Alanna Francis, Nighy, and star Anna Kendrick, as Alice, together paint a raw portrait of what being under a quietly conniving thumb in an isolating relationship looks like. While at times uncomfortable and bleak, Alice’s story is ultimately hopeful and important in portraying what a victim of mental abuse goes through inside and out.

17 HOURS AGO