Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Avatar 3: Jake Sully Out as Narrator, Replaced by Son Lo’ak
James Cameron is officially done with having Avatar protagonist Jake Sully narrate his films, saying his son Lo'ak will instead take on the role going forward. As reported by AV Club, Cameron said on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast that he wanted to put Lo'ak' more front and centre due to the positive fan response in Avatar: The Way of the Water.
IGN
Bel-Air Season 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Bel-Air, the series starring Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Additionally, Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will make a recurring guest star appearance in the new season.
IGN
Hello Tomorrow! - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, an upcoming Apple original dramedy series starring Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars...
IGN
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN
Scream 6 Trailer Shows an All-Out War Between Ghostface and Their Victims
Scream VI has unleashed a new trailer and poster, teasing "something different" from the Ghostface killer. The city that never sleeps is certainly not taking a nap any time soon as the latest trailer for Scream VI shows the survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter in New York — but that chapter gets torn up when the masked menace shows up.
IGN
Channing Tatum Wants to Remake Ghost With Himself in the Patrick Swayze Role
Channing Tatum has revealed he is trying to develop a remake of Ghost, with him potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role. The Magic Mike star told Vanity Fair that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the 1990 classic and that he is interested in crafting a remake. However, he admitted that it would need to break the mould as the original movie contains some problematic stereotypes.
IGN
That '90s Show: Season 1 Review
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Laura Sirikul. Netflix’s That ‘90s Show is a blast from the past of the ‘90s and of memories from That ‘70s Show. With funny moments filled with nostalgia, That ‘90s Show is charming and has a lot of potential. The series follows the same format as the original, which works for the characters and their storylines, but relies too heavily on the original cast – leaving little room for the new wave of talented teens to fully develop their relationships with each other.
IGN
What To Know About Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is finally putting their foot down on password sharing, setting a date for when the "feature" will be turned off. This has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like subscribers will have until March to decide what to do with "borrowers" hanging on to their profiles. In Prime Video news, the streaming service has set a release window for Invincible season 2, which should arrive later this year. And finally, Tron 3 is moving ahead at Disney, with Jared Leto set to star. The film has no script or director, but it will be a direct sequel to 2010's Tron Legacy.
IGN
Alice, Darling - Review
Alice, Darling premieres Jan. 20 exclusively in AMC Theaters. Films about psychological abuse within relationships run the gamut of effectiveness. The scale goes everywhere from the lowkey cheesy Lifetime movie approach to the recent The Invisible Man (2020) kind of terrifying. But sometimes the more intimate approach can pack the biggest emotional wallop, as is the case with director Mary Nighy’s debut feature, Alice, Darling. Essentially a character study of the impact that gaslighting and manipulation by one partner over another has over time, writer Alanna Francis, Nighy, and star Anna Kendrick, as Alice, together paint a raw portrait of what being under a quietly conniving thumb in an isolating relationship looks like. While at times uncomfortable and bleak, Alice’s story is ultimately hopeful and important in portraying what a victim of mental abuse goes through inside and out.
IGN
Breaking Bad Wiki Guide
Breaking Bad is an original show created by Vince Gilligan and airs on AMC. The show stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White who is a chemistry teacher who becomes diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. At his 50th birthday party, his DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank, offers to take him on a meth lab bust. Walt goes with, and sees former student Jesse Pinkman escaping. White finds Pinkman's address and makes him an offer. Walt wants to cook meth with Pinkman. Being a chemistry teacher, he is able to produce very high quality, pure meth and gets himself involved in the drug trade.
IGN
M3GAN 2 Announced for a 2025 Release Date
It's official: M3GAN is dancing her way back onto the big screen. Hollywood's newest favorite murderous doll is returning for a sequel in 2025. The film, officially titled M3GAN 2.0, is officially in the works at Universal and is aiming for a January 17 release date. While not much is...
IGN
Netflix Unveils Teaser Trailer for 2023 Film Lineup Featuring Movies Like the Mother, the Killer, Murder Mystery 2, and More
Netflix has given fans a glimpse at some of the original films that will be making its way to the popular streaming service. These films have been showcased in a sizzle reel, and it features various genres. From Sci-Fi to Romance, it seems like Netflix will have you covered this year on all bases.
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary
John Williams, one of the most legendary composers to ever hit Hollywood, is now set to be the subject of a feature-length documentary coming from Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amblin is teaming up with Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media to create the flick....
IGN
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster and Creative Team for 2023
We've known for a while that Avengers writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on the series. Now Marvel has revealed the first details about the relaunched series debuting in May 2023, including the new Avengers team roster and the creative team involved. The latest volume of The...
IGN
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Surpasses 10 Million Views in 2 Days; New "The Weeks Ahead" Trailer Released and More
The Last of Us HBO Series has premiered its first episode and fans are already raving about the show. The pilot episode of the video-game adaptation had the second highest debut of the decade for an HBO show, and it beat the likes of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Euphoria and more. The series has also become one of the highest rated shows on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, scoring a rating of 9.4/10 and 99% out of a 100%, respectively.
IGN
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy New Cinematic Trailer Gives You a Tour of the Castle; Artbooks Available for Preorder and More
Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release on February 10, 2023 and we have learned a lot about the game ahead of its release. Recently the game experienced a massive leak via their Artbook, through which we learned more about the map, characters, game length and other important details about the title.
IGN
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers to be Delisted in September as Development Comes to an End
A little more than two years after its original release, Crystal Dynamics is preparing to end active development on Marvel's Avengers, a decision it says it "undertook in conjunction with our partners." According to a blog titled "Final Update on the Future of Marvel's Avengers," support will discontinue on September...
Comments / 0