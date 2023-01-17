Read full article on original website
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Smite Patch Notes 10.1: Fire Giant Update Release Date and Details
Something big is coming to Smite, in a very literal sense. A new God takes the stage in the next Smite update: Surtr, The Fire Giant. Not only do you have the new God Surtr to look forward to, but a new Battle Pass and crossover event with none other than Magic the Gathering.
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
Hogwarts Legacy New Cinematic Trailer Gives You a Tour of the Castle; Artbooks Available for Preorder and More
Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release on February 10, 2023 and we have learned a lot about the game ahead of its release. Recently the game experienced a massive leak via their Artbook, through which we learned more about the map, characters, game length and other important details about the title.
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Version 3.4
Lantern Rite returns in Version 3.4, giving the players free Intertwined Fates with it as well as some of the regular rewards like Primogems and Character Ascension Materials. This year's Lantern Rite seems to have a musical concert as its centerpiece with the trailer even hinting that there might be special guests from abroad coming over to Liyue just for this festival.
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 20-24
The answer to "sell me a gun, but make it creepy," Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a...
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Yukiko's Castle
Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.
Spirits of Vengeance
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for Spirits of Vengeance Story Mission. During this mission, you will point down Blaze's location and save him from Lilith's goons. Before The Mission. After waking up, get out of your room and go to the general room. All...
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
All Berlin Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide shows all of the shortcuts you can find while exploring Club Hölle and its surrounding areas during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. There are three shortcuts in total here. Level 0 Backdoor Club Entrance. This door can be opened right...
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Berlin, which you'll travel to during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total in and around the nightclub in Berlin,...
Support Bonds Chart and S-Rank Guide
Like previous games before it, Fire Emblem Engage features the ability for Characters to develop support bonds by fighting and socializing together both on and off the battlefield. Certain characters who develop enough support can engage in special Support Conversations to build their bond from a rating of C all the way to A, earning new bonuses when fighting alongside each other. Not every character can gain Support Bonds with everyone else, with the exception of Alear, who even has the ability to take their support bonds to the next level.
