Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 122 G, 481 AB, .245/.317/.408, 118 H, 27 2B, 6 3B, 13 HR, 12/22 SB, .318 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $500,000, Stanly Consuegra was one of the better quick-twitch athletes in the 2017-2018 international free agent class. He began the 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League but impressed enough organizational evaluators to promoted him to the GCL Mets after only a few weeks. While Consuegra didn’t exactly dominate in his stateside debut in, he held his own as a 17-year-old, hitting .217/.297/.344 with 2 homers, 4 steals, 17 walks, and 41 strikeouts. He entered the 2019 season with a knee injury and eventually had surgery on his ACL, ending his season before he was able to play in a single game. After missing all of 2019, he missed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

