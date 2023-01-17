Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system
It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 5-year-old shoots self in hand on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy has shot himself in the hand with an unattended gun on Detroit's west side, said police. The Detroit Police Department said the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital by his mom around noon. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand resulting in the possible loss of a portion of his thumb.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand
Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officers plan to search the home where the incident occurred to determine if the gun was properly secured and whether negligence charges will be filed.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 6 hurt including officers from a car crash turned fire on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials are currently investigating a deadly car crash on Detroit's east side leaving 1 person dead and 6 people injured including Detroit Police officers. According to preliminary information, Detroit police say the car was speeding in a residential area and the vehicle lost control. The...
Oakland County authorities release timeline in death of mother, children found in field
Deputies had encountered a Pontiac mother multiple times just days before she and her two sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. And at least one of those deputies should have done more to search...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man convicted of murdering friend’s fiance during argument
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been convicted after he drove to his friend’s house and murdered her fiance during an argument, officials said. The shooting happened July 4, 2021, in the area of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township. Dakota Justin Blust, of Shelby...
Detroit firefighter accused of selling prescription pills and ecstasy in Eastpointe; New charges filed in Warren, Roseville
A Detroit firefighter has been arrested and charged following a month-long undercover narcotics investigation by Sterling Heights police. Multiple counts of drug possession and intent to deliver have been filed in Warren, Eastpointe and Roseville.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting 19-year-old out on bond, victim's family 'very upset'
Detroit — A 22-year-old man accused of choking and shooting a 19-year-old Trenton girl last month at a Detroit gas station is now out on bond, upsetting the teen's mom who calls the decision "egregious" and unfair to victims. Torrion Hudson of Detroit ― who is accused of choking,...
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
fox2detroit.com
Timeline: Deputy under investigation for improper search in days before Pontiac mom, 2 sons freeze to death
Deputy under investigation for improper search in days before Pontiac mom, 2 sons freeze to death. We’ve learned a deputy responded to the call to check an area out but did not do a thorough check…and did not find or make contact with the family. He’s being probed by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.
fox2detroit.com
'Absurd:' Mother of Zion Foster blasts prison release of man who disposed her body into dumpster
Mother of Zion Foster livid that cousin who lied to police about her, is released from prison. The past year has been agony for the family of Zion Foster. It was this time last year -- authorities were searching for the missing 17-year-old. Now the person who was spending time behind bars in connection to her disappearance -- is once again a free man.
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after being ejected during crash on I-696 in Oakland County
FARMIGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead after they were ejected out of their vehicle when they crashed early Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on the westbound I-696 freeway near Drake Road in Farmington Hills. Police say the driver was traveling westbound on...
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
