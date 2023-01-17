ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magicofmiles.com

Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

01/23/2023 – Landscaping & Trees

The Dade City Garden Club, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City, will host a seminar on landscaping and trees on Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Patrick Dutter, senior planner with Pasco County Planning and Development. Joining Dutter will be Valerie Brookens, principal planner, and Mike Woodward, arborist. The topic will include the health and preservation of our urban canopy. Light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Jackie Germain at 352-523-2520 or.
DADE CITY, FL
cw34.com

Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart

VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
POLK COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan

Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
Builder

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

Mosaic, an institutional-grade general contractor, announced the company’s expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as regional director of operations. The company’s operations will be based in Tampa and will serve new build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout Florida. Mosaic’s entrance into Florida spans the company’s construction operations...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country

No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
TAMPA, FL

