Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
Trinity couple finds success opening online clothing boutique
There's a small business in Trinity getting nationwide attention, all thanks to social media. They specialize in women's clothing, but you can also find snacks, kids' toys, and other beauty items.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
New Tampa Dining — Oronzo, Precinct & Nova Out, Bagels & Kobé On The Way
Although 2022 was a busy year for restaurants that opened and closed in New Tampa, there was a lot more dining news on the way for 2023 in zip code 33647 as the year came to a close. Over the past few weeks, several local eateries closed their doors for...
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
People can now book appointments to get taxes filed for free through VITA
People are now able to book appointments to get their taxes filed for free through the VITA program if they qualify.
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom Restrictions
After an accusation of violating a transgender student's rights, the Florida Board of Education voted that it is legal to separate school bathrooms by biological sex. I interviewed three Tampa parents to get their thoughts on this divisive issue.
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
magicofmiles.com
Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
The Laker/Lutz News
01/23/2023 – Landscaping & Trees
The Dade City Garden Club, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City, will host a seminar on landscaping and trees on Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Patrick Dutter, senior planner with Pasco County Planning and Development. Joining Dutter will be Valerie Brookens, principal planner, and Mike Woodward, arborist. The topic will include the health and preservation of our urban canopy. Light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Jackie Germain at 352-523-2520 or.
cw34.com
Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart
VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
multihousingnews.com
Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan
Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Tierra Verde ranked No. 5 on list of trending destinations to travel to in US
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — For all Pinellas County residents, you might see a larger influx of vacationers this year in the Tierra Verde area. In a TripAdvisor list of trending destinations to travel to around the U.S. in 2023, Tierra Verde sits at No. 5 with other cities like Sonoma, California; Salem, Massachusetts; Page, Arizona and Juneau, Alaska ranking higher.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Builder
Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida
Mosaic, an institutional-grade general contractor, announced the company’s expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as regional director of operations. The company’s operations will be based in Tampa and will serve new build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout Florida. Mosaic’s entrance into Florida spans the company’s construction operations...
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country
No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
