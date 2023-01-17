Read full article on original website
Winter is a great time to learn something new
I walk into a big, brick industrial building in Kingston known as The Shirt Factory. I have never been in this building. I feel a little lost. It feels dusty and a bit impersonal. Trudging up the metal stairs, I begin to feel a little queasy. Why do I suddenly...
Onteora faces “unfathomable” choices as district’s enrollment dwindles
At the age of five – twelve years ago — I was enrolled in Woodstock Elementary School. At that time, it was one of three high-quality K-through-6 schools in the district. At Woodstock, I enjoyed short bus rides, an amazing music and arts program, and great teachers. But...
Bread Alone’s Lake Katrine café closes, space to be repurposed into employee cafeteria/break room
Bread Alone will be closing its Lake Katrine café this weekend. The 2121 Ulster Avenue site will be repurposed into “a cafeteria and break room for the growing Bread Alone team,” according to the management of the iconic baked-goods maker. The café’s last day will be this...
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity
The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
