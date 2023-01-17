Read full article on original website
Related
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Holding Blue Ribbon Fundraiser in February
Who doesn't enjoy a hearty meal, delicious drinks, and rousing entertainment in the company of good friends? Tie those easily embraceable things together and throw "supporting a good cause" into the mix, and you have an upcoming fundraiser at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds you won't want to miss!. The Dubuque...
JDIFF Begins Winter Film Series Tonight (1/19)
The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will begin its annual winter film series tonight, Thursday January 19th with a showing of the film "JustUs" at the Hotel Julien Dubuque. “JustUs,” a 50-minute documentary, shares stories of former prisoners reentering society. The film focusses on their successful reentry into society. "JustUs" highlights the grassroots efforts of prisoners, ex-prisoners and activists in reforming the criminal justice system and ending the racial disparity in sending African-Americans to prison. It began as a pitch that prisoner Cedric B. Theus typed up and mailed to his friend and then-student-activist, Maya Ben-Shahar. Cedric and Maya had first corresponded through a pen pal program, and after several years of writing, emailing and calling, they had developed deep respect for one another’s voices. The film also looks at former prisoners unique bonds with people still left on the inside.
Blake Theisen Embraces Being the “Voice of the Dubuque Fighting Saints”
The Dubuque Fighting Saints are hot off a winning weekend, where they swept Cedar Rapids both at and away from home. Their current record is 15-12-2, in the thick of a season where almost every team appears to be scrappy and competitive in some form. Calling all the action for...
New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena
According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
A Cosmetics and Boutique Studio in Dubuque Has Relocated
A popular Dubuque cosmetics shop and boutique has officially moved to a new location after nearly two decades in Kennedy Mall, according to the Telegraph Herald. Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique is now located at 806 Wacker Drive, Suite 138 in Dubuque, adjacent to Copyworks. A soft-opening was held on Thursday, January 12th to commemorate the new location.
Death Of Intruder “Justified” in Monticello Break-In
According to Police and KWWL, a preliminary investigation of a fatal shooting of an armed intruder in Monticello suggests that the shooting was justified. On January 11th a little before 2pm, Monticello Police and several other agencies responded to an in-progress break-in of a home on 309 South Sycamore Street.
Dubuque’s Rusty Taco is Now For Sale
Just a week after KWWL reported the restaurant was closed, Dubuque's Rusty Taco location finds itself listed as for sale on RE/MAX's website. The location at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, right near the intersection of JFK Road, was listed by David Sandman of RE/MAX Advantage. The asking price is $650,000, but the premier location and the fact that the building has numerous amenities makes the six-figure ask reasonable.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarships
According to a press release from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships can be applied...
Cuba City Police K-9 Thor Seeks Your Help!
According to a press release, the Cuba City Police Department, and Non-Profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, hope to fund local K9 Thor with a brand-new bullet resistant vest to help keep him safe while he's out saving the community!. This is huge news for the law enforcement office in Cuba...
Man Dies After Fall in Dyersville; Another Man Injured
According to police and our news partners at KWWL, a man from Manchester is dead, and a second person is hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Local police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way, on Thursday (1/19) just before 9am.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
985
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0