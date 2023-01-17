ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison.

Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

According to the DOC’s website, the Augusta State Medical Prison’s mission is to “provide centralized acute, specialized medical and Level IV Mental Health services for male and female offenders primarily as transient,” and “house severe medical cases.”

Action News Jax is working to find out why Greg McMichael was transferred.

McMichael’s son Travis and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who were also convicted in Arbery’s killing, are still at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, according to Georgia DOC records. They were transferred to that facility in August.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 while jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood. On May 7, 2020, Greg and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder in the death of Arbery.

Bryan, who recorded the video of Arbery being shot, was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, on May 21, 2020.

Jurors in state court convicted the McMichaels and Bryan of felony murder and other charges on Nov. 24, 2021. The McMichaels later received life sentences without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

In February, jurors in a federal hate crimes trial found the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of charges including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping due to Arbery’s race.

Their sentencing on the federal charges took place August 8. Travis McMichael was sentenced to serve a life sentence plus 10 years. Greg McMichael was sentenced to life in prison plus seven years. Bryan was sentenced to 447 months in prison, with 27 months of time served for a total of 420 more months, or 35 years, behind bars.

Realistic
4d ago

Poor thing having a mental breakdown cause he killed a innocent person and got placed around other ppl just like him who don’t care and he know he not gone survive ! Great 🤣

Jacquelyn Warren
4d ago

do you still hear him scream in pain when it rain for you and you son wrong doing to a human being that used to walk this earth like you. sending prayers to get better and live out your sentence for a senseless act of violence.

Gwendolyn Colsby
4d ago

now all of sudden he has heart problems he wasn't having no heart problems when he was on the back of that truck chasing that young man down

