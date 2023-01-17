Read full article on original website
Whynot
3d ago
Cheap compared to the costs cited by sanctuary cities...... and why does the human trafficker in chief get a pass?
Reply
2
Related
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida still celebrates 3 Confederate holidays
Florida celebrates 21 state holidays or special observances, but three of the days on the calendar honor or celebrate people from the Confederate side of the Civil War.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense problematic abortion pill
Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill. That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women. The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
floridapolitics.com
Secretary of State: Florida can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote
Secretary of State Cord Byrd, however, did not give specifics at a House panel meeting. Ever since the Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they’ve completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups.
Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
DeSantis teases ‘no tax on gas stoves’
Governor Ron DeSantis teased a potential tax break on gas stoves Wednesday while discussing other consumer incentives at a hurricane recovery event in Volusia County.
WESH
Good Samaritan Society ending services in Florida, several other states
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Months after it was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee is up for sale. The owners of the retirement community say the pandemic and industry issues are leading to changes. Many people at Good Samaritan Village lost hope after Hurricane Ian put...
wflx.com
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday where he laid out new COVID-19 rules and mandates that he hopes the Legislature will pass in the upcoming legislative session. The governor spoke at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. "When the world lost its mind, Florida...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
orangeobserver.com
Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response
Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floridians should support bill
Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important. County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.19.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The nonprofit Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation has launched a fundraising drive to build and maintain a memorial honoring the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting five years ago.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 2