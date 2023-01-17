Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores
If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
Bojangles creates hard sweat tea with Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Bojangles teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to create an alcoholic beverage called the Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. This is a first for both companies.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices
Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
What is Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
Alabama's favorite fast-food restaurant should come as no "sur-fries."
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.
KGUN 9
This year’s Easter Peeps will come in Dr Pepper and kettle corn flavors
While it’s true we haven’t even made it to Valentine’s Day yet, Peeps Brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and they already have news about this year’s new Easter treats. Along with returning fan-favorite flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch and their original marshmallow...
In-N-Out fans won’t have to travel West for their burgers and fries
In-N-Out: In-N-Out secret menu. What year was In-N-Out made? In-N-Out locations. What is animal style In-N-Out? In-N-Out special sauce.
Bustle
McDonald’s New Menu Includes A Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap
All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023
As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.
Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item
McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable. McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.
McDonald’s is The Favorite Fast Food In West Virginia
According to the study, the states with the least number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 individuals are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New York. The main reason why fast food restaurants are almost everywhere is obvious. People enjoy eating fast food. It’s tasty, convenient and at times cheaper compared to other alternatives. Some fast food brands, especially giant chains are preferred in some states, cities, and towns while the upcoming brands continue to work their way up.
Comments / 0