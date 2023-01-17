ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Video shows diver rescued off Key West following search

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video captured the moments after a diver was rescued off the Florida Keys. The video shows 21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer embracing a loved one after he was brought on board a boat. A strong current pulled the experienced diver underwater and away from a...
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida

If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.
Outsider.com

‘Large Shark’ Mauls Key West Swimmer in Vicious Attack

While swimming off the coast of Key West last weekend, a man was attacked by what officials are calling “a large shark.”. The man, 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park last Sunday afternoon when he was bitten, per reports. The man suffered severe lacerations along his entire leg, including his thigh, knee, and calf.
