12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO