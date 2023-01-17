Read full article on original website
I-78 West reopens after fiery crash with truck and school bus in Lehigh County (PHOTOS)
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49 A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Allentown firefighter helps rescue school bus driver after crash on I-78
A retired firefighter says his years of service took over, when he pulled a school bus driver out of his seat, after a crash with a tractor trailer on I-78 Friday morning. Thankfully, there were no children on the bus. It happened between exits 49A and 45 and closed both...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
Man charged after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after a shooting in Luzerne County late Thursday night. It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old man fired several shots at two women from the bedroom window...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man threatened to commit 'mass shooting' at LANTA bus stop
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA. Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via...
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
Crash closes part of ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road
A Friday morning crash closed part of a ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:53 a.m. at the intersection of the ramp from Route 22 East and Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause of death pending further investigation after missing Montco mom found dead
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Authorities have not yet released further details after a missing Montgomery County woman was found dead just miles from her home. Jennifer Brown's body was found partially buried near a warehouse in Royersford on Wednesday. A bystander spotted her body on the property and alerted police, said...
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dead after downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after being shot in Reading Wednesday night. Reading Police responded to the 300 block of Washington St. for a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Officers found a 47-year-old man sitting in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to...
