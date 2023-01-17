ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Breeze-Courier

TJHS volleyball’s positive start

TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville 7th grade (6-3) and 8th grade volleyball team (5-1) defeated the Hillsboro ‘Toppers on Thursday, Jan. 19. Both matches lasted just two sets. 7th grade: 25-12; 25-13. 8th grade: 25-16; 25-14. Below are results from the match:. 7TH GRADE:. Reagan Fassero: 10 assists, 9...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
DECATUR, IL
thechampaignroom.com

‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night

Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Breeze-Courier

Glenn E. Sherman Sr.

Glenn E. Sherman Sr. “Chief Dego”, 85 of Taylorville passed away at 6:58p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1937 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Rex and Betty Bernice (Burke) Sherman. He married Sharon Kay Davis on April 16, 1962 in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2010. Glenn proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Caterpillar where he retired following a 50-year career with the company. Glenn was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned bikes of all kinds throughout his life. Most days he could be found eating breakfast at Bill’s Toasty. He had a true zest for life and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. More than anything he loved his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WLOS.com

Parents not happy with how former Tuscola High football coach's case handled

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents voiced their concerns about the resignation of former Tuscola High School football coach Chris Brookshire during Tuesday night’s Haywood County Schools Board of Education meeting. The former coach, along with Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon, was suspended in December. The suspension came...
TUSCOLA, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: 4-star in-state recruit keeps Illini in top 7

Illinois football has done some impressive work on the recruiting trail since Bret Bielema took over, and that trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As of right now, the Illini have the No. 35 ranked class for 2023. This would be the highest-ranked class to come into Champaign since the Ron Zook era. The top two players in the class are Malik Elzy and Kaden Feagin, both of whom are in-state recruits.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Breeze-Courier

Lloyd Conant

Lloyd Conant, 76, of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. at his home. He was born May 17, 1946 in Erie, PA, the son of Kenneth Conant and Leola Conant (Thornton). He married Marjorie Ellen (Siegrist) on August 4, 1973 and she preceded him in death.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Breeze-Courier

Taylorville installs pole cameras on Routes 29 and 48

TAYLORVILLE — The City of Taylorville recently installed two pole cameras on Route 29 and 48 that will be used in license plate recognition. Pictured is one of the new cameras mounted on a pole located on on Route 29. See story below. License Plate Checking Cameras Installed. TAYLORVILLE...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!

A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Garage Gutted by Fire Tuesday Night

A detached garage is a total loss after a controlled fire got out of control Tuesday night. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at 325 West Michigan Avenue at 6:51 pm for a call of a fire in a garage behind the home. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department also responded as mutual aid.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews battle home fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found

UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
ATLANTA, IL

