Breeze-Courier
TJHS volleyball’s positive start
TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville 7th grade (6-3) and 8th grade volleyball team (5-1) defeated the Hillsboro ‘Toppers on Thursday, Jan. 19. Both matches lasted just two sets. 7th grade: 25-12; 25-13. 8th grade: 25-16; 25-14. Below are results from the match:. 7TH GRADE:. Reagan Fassero: 10 assists, 9...
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois earns commitment from veteran defensive lineman in transfer portal
Illinois picked up a commitment from veteran defensive lineman Denzel Daxon on Thursday afternoon. Daxon spent the past 4 seasons at Ohio. A Miami native, he has played in every game for the Bobcats over the past 2 years. Here’s his announcement:. Daxon is an interior defensive lineman who...
No. 6 Indiana takes down No. 21 Illinois in first Top 25 home game for Illini since 2000
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A fast start saw No. 21 Illinois take a 19-10 lead on No. 6 Indiana Wednesday night but the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 B1G) rallied, closing the first half on a 16-5 run, beating the Illini (15-4, 5-3 B1G) in front of an announced crow of 5,583 at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant […]
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Indiana
Illinois basketball has a huge game on Thursday night, as the Indiana Hoosiers come to town. The last time the Illini played Indiana was in the Big Ten Tournament, and this game left a lot of the Illinois fanbase with a bad taste in our mouths. Now we get a chance to correct things against the Hoosiers.
thechampaignroom.com
‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
Breeze-Courier
Glenn E. Sherman Sr.
Glenn E. Sherman Sr. “Chief Dego”, 85 of Taylorville passed away at 6:58p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1937 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Rex and Betty Bernice (Burke) Sherman. He married Sharon Kay Davis on April 16, 1962 in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2010. Glenn proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Caterpillar where he retired following a 50-year career with the company. Glenn was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned bikes of all kinds throughout his life. Most days he could be found eating breakfast at Bill’s Toasty. He had a true zest for life and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. More than anything he loved his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.
WLOS.com
Parents not happy with how former Tuscola High football coach's case handled
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents voiced their concerns about the resignation of former Tuscola High School football coach Chris Brookshire during Tuesday night’s Haywood County Schools Board of Education meeting. The former coach, along with Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon, was suspended in December. The suspension came...
Illinois Football: 4-star in-state recruit keeps Illini in top 7
Illinois football has done some impressive work on the recruiting trail since Bret Bielema took over, and that trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As of right now, the Illini have the No. 35 ranked class for 2023. This would be the highest-ranked class to come into Champaign since the Ron Zook era. The top two players in the class are Malik Elzy and Kaden Feagin, both of whom are in-state recruits.
Breeze-Courier
Lloyd Conant
Lloyd Conant, 76, of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. at his home. He was born May 17, 1946 in Erie, PA, the son of Kenneth Conant and Leola Conant (Thornton). He married Marjorie Ellen (Siegrist) on August 4, 1973 and she preceded him in death.
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville installs pole cameras on Routes 29 and 48
TAYLORVILLE — The City of Taylorville recently installed two pole cameras on Route 29 and 48 that will be used in license plate recognition. Pictured is one of the new cameras mounted on a pole located on on Route 29. See story below. License Plate Checking Cameras Installed. TAYLORVILLE...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
wlds.com
Garage Gutted by Fire Tuesday Night
A detached garage is a total loss after a controlled fire got out of control Tuesday night. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at 325 West Michigan Avenue at 6:51 pm for a call of a fire in a garage behind the home. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department also responded as mutual aid.
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
Central Illinois Proud
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
Illinois has one of the Underground Railroad Sites you Should See
The Land of Lincoln played an important role in the historic Underground Railroad which helped so many slaves find freedom in the North. Illinois' role was so impactful that one of the sites on the Underground Railroad in Illinois is considered the "center for the abolitionist movement" here are the details.
