Opelousas, LA

UPDATE: City of Opelousas power is back on

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Electric power is back on in the City of Opelousas.

Opelolusas Mayor Julius Alsandor said an outage Tuesday morning was city-wide, with both residential and commercial customers affected.

Anyone still without power is asked to call city hall, Alsandor said.

