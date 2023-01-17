UPDATE: City of Opelousas power is back on
OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Electric power is back on in the City of Opelousas.
Opelolusas Mayor Julius Alsandor said an outage Tuesday morning was city-wide, with both residential and commercial customers affected.
Anyone still without power is asked to call city hall, Alsandor said.
