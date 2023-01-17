Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
koxe.com
Wayne Ogburn Dunlap
Wayne Ogburn Dunlap was born on the 31st day of October in the year of our Lord “1925” at home on the family ranch near Priddy, TX to Amos Ogburn Dunlap & Flora Mae Huggins Dunlap. Wayne became very interested in aviation at a very young age after...
koxe.com
New Bangs ISD Head Football Coach / Athletic Director Announced
Friday morning on KOXE, Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin (photo right) introduced Jason Cole as the new head football coach and athletic director for the Bangs Dragons, a coach already familiar with the school and its student athletes. Cole, who served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons’ 7-5 bi-district...
koxe.com
Deanna Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
koxe.com
Girl Scouts Selling Cookies on Saturdays in Brownwood
Girl Scouts Troop 5050 dropped by the KOXE studios Thursday morning to announce to start of annual Girl Scouts Cookie sales. Cookies will be available for purchase at $5 per box – $6 per box for gluten-free options – on Saturdays at Walmart, United Supermarket, Weakley-Watson Hardware and Petsense. Cookies may also be purchased from Girl Scouts.
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, May Friday Night Basketball Results
The Early Longhorn and May Tiger boys basketball teams enjoyed victories on Friday night. Results below courtesy of Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com. The Early Longhorns stretched their win streak to five games with a 68-59 home victory over Dublin in District 8-3A action Friday night. Tied at 15 after one...
