The Packers quarterback only has one Super Bowl but four MVP honors in his 18-year career. Aaron Rodgers made it known during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he thinks he could still win his fifth NFL MVP award, stating that he needs to be in “the right situation” to do so. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, however, shared some advice for Rodgers and said he should be focused on something else: Super Bowls.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO