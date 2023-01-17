Read full article on original website
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Land Scripter Award Nominations for Adapted Screenplays
"Living," "She Said" and "Women Talking" join those two landmarks as Scripter finalists
Sandra Seacat, Actress and ‘Revolutionary’ Acting Coach, Dies at 86
Sandra Seacat, actress and renowned acting coach to stars including Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Harvey Keitel and Michelle Williams, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, a rep confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home in Santa Monica, California, friend of the...
‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft
Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)
Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton are teaming up for a new series from the producers of “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights”: “Dear Edward” on Apple TV+. Declared in a release from Apple to be a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human,” “Dear Edward” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. It’s written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano is also attached as EP with Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who will direct the pilot.
‘Tron 3’ Lives: Director Joachim Rønning Boards the Project With Jared Leto Still Attached
Disney’s third “Tron” movie has just found its chief programmer, as TheWrap has confirmed that “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” filmmaker Joachim Rønning has joined the project. The director has a longstanding history with the studio, having already helmed “Maleficent:...
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent — is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Judd Apatow Returns to Host the 2023 DGA Awards
The famed comedy director has previously hosted ceremonies in 2018, 2020 and 2022
Sundance’s Grand Re-Opening Brings Jubilation, and ‘Radical’ Adds Tears
It was a no-brainer that the dominant emotions at the opening night of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival would be things like jubilation, glee and relief. This, after all, is the first in-person Sundance since 2020, when the event took place just as murmurs were growing of a virus spreading in China. The COVID-19 pandemic stretched on and the 2021 Sundance became an all-virtual event — and while the following year’s festival was announced as a return to an in-person Sundance, the Omicron variant turned 2022’s festival into a desultory virtual event instead.
‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penelope Cruz Raises a Trans Son Amid 1970s Italy in Exquisite Drama
“L’Immensità,” the 1967 hit made famous by Don Backy and Johnny Dorelli, has the kind of lyrics that can make you cry just by reading them: “I am sure that in this great immensity/ someone thinks a little of me/ will not forget me./ Yes, I know it,/ all my life I won’t always be alone.”
MACRO Lodge Returns to Sundance, Hosts Events Spotlighting Inclusion and People of Color
The 6th annual event series runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 in Park City. The MACRO Lodge is back at Sundance for its 6th annual edition of programming and events centered on celebrating diversity and inclusion. Over the course of four days, the invite-only showcase will host screenings, panels...
Final Oscar Nomination Predictions for an Abnormal Year at the Movies
For an awards season that is supposed to be back to normal, things don’t feel very normal as Oscar nominations approach. In-person events are the norm, but COVID-19 lingers. Movies are in theaters, but often not for long — and the few monster hits can’t make up for the dozens of movies with mediocre box office returns. And the Academy, larger and more international than ever, is a giant question mark that seems likely to throw a lot of surprises at us when the nominees are unveiled on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
Ghostface Takes Manhattan and Kirby Returns in New ‘Scream VI’ Trailer (Video)
A new trailer for “Scream VI” puts Ghostface firmly in New York City, re-introduces Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby from “Scream 4” and makes like this is the end for Courteney Cox’s franchise mainstay Gale Weathers. All in a day’s work. The Radio Silence filmmaking...
‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ Review: Charming Cast Elevates Familiar Sci-Fi Coming-of-Age Comedy
“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” is one of those great long titles that rarely ends up connected to a great movie, long or otherwise. For every “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” (genuinely good) there’s always a handful of “The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies” (genuinely bad) ruining the loquacious fun for everybody.
‘That ’90s Show’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Eventually Finds Its Groove
Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty is the shining star of this sometimes awkward sequel series
‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Review: Documentary Finds a Light Touch, Even With Parkinson’s Disease
Michael J. Fox may have had a career more notable on television than in film, but the world of movies has been on a M.J.F. kick lately. First, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November at the Academy’s Governors Awards. And on Friday, Davis Guggenheim’s documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
James Cameron Says the ‘Avatar’ Ride at Walt Disney World Prepped Audiences for the Sequel: ‘We Snuck a Couple of Ilu In There’
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the time of writing, is on track to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. This is an incredible feat for any movie; it’s even more impressive given that the sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” just opened a month ago.
Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee
Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
Anthony Hopkins to Play Roman Emperor in Roland Emmerich’s Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die’
Historical drama received a straight-to-series order from Peacock last year
