ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft

Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
TheWrap

‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)

Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton are teaming up for a new series from the producers of “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights”: “Dear Edward” on Apple TV+. Declared in a release from Apple to be a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human,” “Dear Edward” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. It’s written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano is also attached as EP with Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who will direct the pilot.
Variety

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage

When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent ­— is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
TheWrap

Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance

Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
TheWrap

Sundance’s Grand Re-Opening Brings Jubilation, and ‘Radical’ Adds Tears

It was a no-brainer that the dominant emotions at the opening night of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival would be things like jubilation, glee and relief. This, after all, is the first in-person Sundance since 2020, when the event took place just as murmurs were growing of a virus spreading in China. The COVID-19 pandemic stretched on and the 2021 Sundance became an all-virtual event — and while the following year’s festival was announced as a return to an in-person Sundance, the Omicron variant turned 2022’s festival into a desultory virtual event instead.
TheWrap

Final Oscar Nomination Predictions for an Abnormal Year at the Movies

For an awards season that is supposed to be back to normal, things don’t feel very normal as Oscar nominations approach. In-person events are the norm, but COVID-19 lingers. Movies are in theaters, but often not for long — and the few monster hits can’t make up for the dozens of movies with mediocre box office returns. And the Academy, larger and more international than ever, is a giant question mark that seems likely to throw a lot of surprises at us when the nominees are unveiled on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
TheWrap

‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ Review: Charming Cast Elevates Familiar Sci-Fi Coming-of-Age Comedy

“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” is one of those great long titles that rarely ends up connected to a great movie, long or otherwise. For every “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” (genuinely good) there’s always a handful of “The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies” (genuinely bad) ruining the loquacious fun for everybody.
TheWrap

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Review: Documentary Finds a Light Touch, Even With Parkinson’s Disease

Michael J. Fox may have had a career more notable on television than in film, but the world of movies has been on a M.J.F. kick lately. First, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November at the Academy’s Governors Awards. And on Friday, Davis Guggenheim’s documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Amazon Freevee Gives Straight-to-Series Order to ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Starring Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee

Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,” starring Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (“The Dropout”), comedian Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck”) and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (“Smash”). The original comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (“Black-ish,” “The Middle”), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy