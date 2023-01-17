ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Leaked footage of Google Pixel Fold dummy shows off the next-gen foldable

By Sam Cross
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9UL9_0kHW93Zs00

If you've paid any attention to the Android phone market in recent years, you'll know all about the Google Pixel 7 range. Showing off the latest and greatest from Google's smartphone manufacturing division, the range brought a host of AI-powered features to the handset, making it even more user-friendly.

One arena which Google hasn't broken into yet is the world of foldable phones . That looks set to change though, as leaks start to come forward about the Google Pixel Fold .

We've already seen a handful of renders of the device, showing off a sleek design that echoes the Pixel design nicely. Now, new footage suggests that these renders are accurate – and that the Pixel Fold may be closer to launch than we thought.

YouTuber Dave2D posted a video looking at a dummy model of the device, which he says is sent out to case manufacturers. The model appears to be a 3D-printed replica of the casing for the device, with cut-outs to denote the cameras, speakers and bezels.

So, what does the dummy tell us? Well, firstly, the Pixel Fold is slim . With an unfolded thickness of just 5.7mm and just 8.6mm at the camera bump, this is a slender device that won't feel cumbersome in the hand. In fact, it should even be fairly nimble when folded.

We're also guaranteed a three-sensor camera setup – likely the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 Pro . That's hardly a surprise, given that the Pixel Fold looks set to be the most expensive Pixel phone by a good margin. Rumours suggest it could be priced around $1,600, so a full complement of bells and whistles should be on the menu.

One more thing to take from this is just how close the Fold may be to launching. If models like this are being sent to third-party manufacturers, we can infer that the product is almost ready to be brought to market. Expect more details for this to come out in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros

Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?

According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
Digital Trends

Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch

Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
TechRadar

Pixel Fold video suggests it could trump the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a few key areas

Samsung has done well with foldable phones, but with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold it could have some serious competition, and a new video highlights the advantages Google’s debut foldable might offer. YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab) has got hold of a blank reference model of the phone,...
CNET

It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone

An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung reveals it will launch new Ultra products on February 1

Samsung has revealed that it will be bringing the Ultra name to “new product categories” at its Unpacked event on February 1. In a recent blog post, Samsung President & Head of MX Business, TM Roh, speaks broadly about what the company’s aims are for its next big hardware launch event.
Phone Arena

Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices

Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: latest rumors and everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the potential be one of the best phones of 2023, and there’s not long to wait for it, as Samsung is set to unveil the S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1. We’re expecting to see the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23...
Phone Arena

A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?

The year 2023 may just be starting, but that month of February which is just around the corner will make it start with a bang! The good kind. Samsung, the biggest smartphone brand next to Apple, is going to release its new Galaxy S23 series, among which is a certain stylus-packing swiss army knife of a phone that I'm truly in love with – the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy