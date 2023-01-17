Read full article on original website
Why George Santos could cause trouble for this powerful Republican
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, ‘Can you be charged with murder without a body?’ The law says you can
Ana Walshe — a Massachusetts mother of three who hasn’t been seen since the new year — is still missing, even as her husband was charged this week with her murder. Getting a murder conviction without a body may seem next to impossible. But with strong evidence — as prosecutors have argued they have against Brian Walshe — it’s not that rare, legal experts told CNN.
This prominent pastor says Christian nationalism is ‘a form of heresy’
Left vs. right. Woke vs. the unwoke. Red State Jesus vs. Blue State Jesus. There are some leaders who see faith and politics strictly as an either/or competition: You win by turning out your side and crushing the opposition. But the Rev. William J. Barber II, who has been called...
FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
‘Rust’ will be completed and still star Alec Baldwin as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in death of crew member, attorney says
Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a “Rust” film rehearsal, will continue starring as the lead role, a production attorney told CNN on Friday. As the film proceeds, operations will include “on-set safety supervisors and union...
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial ‘Cop City’ and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. They each face four felony charges: domestic...
Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations
Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
It’s an awkward conversation, but you have to talk to other parents about guns, experts say
The first time Johanna Thomas talked to the families of her kids’ friends about gun safety, she had to work up her nerve. It was after a school event, and a girl had invited her daughter to drive home with her family for a playdate, said the mother of two kids from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The volunteer for the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action wanted to make sure that whatever firearms the family had were not accessible to her daughter, she said — so she asked.
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and ‘repeatedly’ messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed “all three of the female victims on Instagram,” but they didn’t follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account. Kohberger faces...
How strong is the criminal case against Alec Baldwin?
Criminal charges are expected to be formally filed by the end of the month against Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico. But, just one day after prosecutors announced they will charge the actor and the film’s...
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important
One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.
Faucets in McCarthy’s district are running dry after years of drought. Constituents want him to do more
Shortly after Benjamin Cuevas and his family moved into their new home three years ago in Tooleville, California, he realized something was horribly wrong. In the middle of the day, the water pressure would drop completely. Cranking up both hot and cold could only coax a little drip out of the faucet.
