KTVZ

Why George Santos could cause trouble for this powerful Republican

Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
KTVZ

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, ‘Can you be charged with murder without a body?’ The law says you can

Ana Walshe — a Massachusetts mother of three who hasn’t been seen since the new year — is still missing, even as her husband was charged this week with her murder. Getting a murder conviction without a body may seem next to impossible. But with strong evidence — as prosecutors have argued they have against Brian Walshe — it’s not that rare, legal experts told CNN.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTVZ

This prominent pastor says Christian nationalism is ‘a form of heresy’

Left vs. right. Woke vs. the unwoke. Red State Jesus vs. Blue State Jesus. There are some leaders who see faith and politics strictly as an either/or competition: You win by turning out your side and crushing the opposition. But the Rev. William J. Barber II, who has been called...
KTVZ

FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
WILMINGTON, DE
KTVZ

Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations

Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

It’s an awkward conversation, but you have to talk to other parents about guns, experts say

The first time Johanna Thomas talked to the families of her kids’ friends about gun safety, she had to work up her nerve. It was after a school event, and a girl had invited her daughter to drive home with her family for a playdate, said the mother of two kids from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The volunteer for the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action wanted to make sure that whatever firearms the family had were not accessible to her daughter, she said — so she asked.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTVZ

How strong is the criminal case against Alec Baldwin?

Criminal charges are expected to be formally filed by the end of the month against Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico. But, just one day after prosecutors announced they will charge the actor and the film’s...
KTVZ

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important

One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.

