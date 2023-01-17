Read full article on original website
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
‘Avatar 3’ Is Told Through the Eyes of Lo’ak, Says James Cameron: ‘We Have a Different Narrator for Each’ of the Next Three Sequels
Jake Sully is about to be replaced by his own son. In a recent interview on “Soundtracking With Edith Bowman,” James Cameron let it slip that his “Avatar” franchise will feature a different narrator for each of the remaining three sequels. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was the narrator in “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” For the upcoming and still-untitled “Avatar 3,” which is now post-production, Jake’s son Lo’ak (played by Britain Dalton via motion capture) will take over as narrator. “I’m going to take a moment when the dust clears to assess what people loved and...
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
A desperately dull superhero dud that was forgotten for a reason powers up on Netflix
Thanks to the explosion in popularity of the genre that’s been raging for well over 20 years at this point, countless filmmakers have thrown their hats into the ring to try and put a fresh spin on the superhero story. Even though it boasted an array of proven talent on either side of the camera, My Super Ex-Girlfriend was about the dampest squib you could imagine.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Land Scripter Award Nominations for Adapted Screenplays
"Living," "She Said" and "Women Talking" join those two landmarks as Scripter finalists
‘Tron 3’ Lives: Director Joachim Rønning Boards the Project With Jared Leto Still Attached
Disney’s third “Tron” movie has just found its chief programmer, as TheWrap has confirmed that “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” filmmaker Joachim Rønning has joined the project. The director has a longstanding history with the studio, having already helmed “Maleficent:...
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent — is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Officially Dead? Newt Scamander Himself, Eddie Redmayne, Speaks Out
Here's what Eddie Redmayne knows about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Percy Jackson: Major Character Gets Book-Accurate Makeover
One of Disney+'s first big budget endeavors outside of Star Wars and Marvel comes in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The house of mouse has been collaborating with Rick Riordan for over three years now to bring a live-action serialized adaptation of his best-selling Greek mythology-based novels to life. Production on Percy Jackson finally kicked off in June 2022, two years after Rick and wife Becky Riordan announced that the project was in development. Disney has spared no expense with the show either, as a custom Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft was constructed specifically for Percy Jackson production.
Channing Tatum Plans to Remake Classic Romance Movie
Channing Tatum casually revealed that he has the rights to remake Ghost in a new interview published Tuesday. He plans to make a new take on the romantic classic, with himself potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role. Ghost was one of the highest-grossing movies of the 1990s and won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg.
George R.R. Martin’s favourite book series is getting a TV show
A TV adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s The Chronicles Of Amber is in development. The series is being developed by Stephen Colbert’s production company Spartina, which has partnered with Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the project. Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has previously called for...
James Cameron Says the ‘Avatar’ Ride at Walt Disney World Prepped Audiences for the Sequel: ‘We Snuck a Couple of Ilu In There’
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the time of writing, is on track to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. This is an incredible feat for any movie; it’s even more impressive given that the sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” just opened a month ago.
The MLK Box Office Improves 49% From 2022 – But It’s Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Years
Variety has returned to movie theaters, but the market is still lacking a new blockbuster or Oscar contender to jolt early-year numbers
‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ Review: Charming Cast Elevates Familiar Sci-Fi Coming-of-Age Comedy
“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” is one of those great long titles that rarely ends up connected to a great movie, long or otherwise. For every “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” (genuinely good) there’s always a handful of “The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies” (genuinely bad) ruining the loquacious fun for everybody.
Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Crisscrossing story lines with returning "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" sends viewers to watch the animated anthology series
‘That ’90s Show’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Eventually Finds Its Groove
Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty is the shining star of this sometimes awkward sequel series
