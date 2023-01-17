Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebrationSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 0