Tulare County, CA

The Independent

Drug cartel link to murders of six people in California house as teenage mother and baby identified

Six people, including a teenage mother and her six-month-old baby boy, were the victims of a likely drug cartel attack in California, according to authorities.Samuel Pina said that his 17-year-old granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack in Goshen on Monday morning.“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told the Associated Press.Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin,...
GOSHEN, CA
The Independent

California shooting that killed six ‘not random act of violence’, police say

A shooting in California that left six people dead was “not a random act of violence”, police have said.The victims, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, were shot dead at a home in Goshen, Tulare County on Monday.“We do not believe that this is a random act of violence, we believe that this is very targeted, this is very personal,” Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.“What we want to do is make sure we do everything we can to bring justice to the victims of this crime.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionMoment road collapses in Pescadero following intense California stormsCalifornia farm fields submerged after atmospheric river storms cause heavy flooding
GOSHEN, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS Sacramento

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
CBS LA

24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine

An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
IRVINE, CA

