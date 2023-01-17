Read full article on original website
Drug cartel link to murders of six people in California house as teenage mother and baby identified
Six people, including a teenage mother and her six-month-old baby boy, were the victims of a likely drug cartel attack in California, according to authorities.Samuel Pina said that his 17-year-old granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack in Goshen on Monday morning.“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told the Associated Press.Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin,...
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
'Everyone's worst nightmare': What we know about the California massacre that killed 6
The massacre stunned the town of Goshen with the execution-style killings of a baby, his teen mother and her grandmother, but much is still unknown.
Who would execute a baby? Tulare sheriff said a drug cartel, then backtracks
Three people hid from attackers during the rampage and have provided information to investigators. Deputies are also asking for help from the public.
California shooting that killed six ‘not random act of violence’, police say
A shooting in California that left six people dead was “not a random act of violence”, police have said.The victims, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, were shot dead at a home in Goshen, Tulare County on Monday.“We do not believe that this is a random act of violence, we believe that this is very targeted, this is very personal,” Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.“What we want to do is make sure we do everything we can to bring justice to the victims of this crime.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionMoment road collapses in Pescadero following intense California stormsCalifornia farm fields submerged after atmospheric river storms cause heavy flooding
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight
JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Orange County public defender dies while on vacation in Mexico; family believes he was killed
An investigation is underway after the death of an Orange County public defender who was visiting a hotel resort in Mexico to celebrate his first wedding anniversary.
Human skeletal remains found in unused UC Berkeley building, police say
Officials say it's unknown how many years the skeletal remains, found Tuesday, have been at in a building at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus.
Possible animal hair found at Kohberger's apartment could be 'home run' for prosecution: Dr. Michael Baden
Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden unpacks evidence collected by investigators in connection to alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger on 'America Reports.'
Mexico authorities dispute OC family's claim of 'brutal crime' in public defender's death
Mexico authorities are saying a new search found no evidence of a crime in the death of an Orange County public defender.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine
An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
