Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency to join The Richards Group
REGION – The Richards Group is pleased to announce that it has acquired the W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency of Manchester, Vt. The partnership with The Richards Group will benefit clients by ensuring that decisions and service remain local for years to come, while expanding client services and resources. Shaw Insurance’s staff will remain at their current office, located at 135 Bonnet Street, Manchester, Vt.
vermontjournal.com
Chester’s progress
Below is from an old Chester journal, author unknown. I add information to a few entries. “Dec. 1, 1850. My old book being full, I this day commence defacing the fair pages of this journal. I would that our lives and actions might henceforth be as pure and unspotted as its leaves. May this book be a journal which shall record the deeds of an active and useful life. May no day be spent in vain or in useless employment, no day idled away. But may I be enabled at the close of each successive day to record deeds of usefulness and industry worthy the character of an honest and laboring man.
vermontjournal.com
Soil Steamer Virtual Workshop
WALPOLE, N.H. – Soil steaming on farms is an emerging technology that is being utilized to manage disease, weeds, and pests in high tunnels. There is also an application for steam in sanitizing greenhouse goods and distribution containers. The use of steam offers a solution to perennial challenges for growers. However, Soil steamers are expensive and unattainable for small and medium scale producers, who make up the bulk of fruit and vegetable producers in N.H. To further support Cheshire County growers, the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) offers a soil steamer as part of their Farm Equipment Rental Program.
vermontjournal.com
Plymouth Selectboard hears from the Fire Chief and discusses three Articles put to a vote
PLYMOUTH, Vt – On Monday Jan. 16, the Plymouth Selectboard held a special meeting to discuss three articles the town will vote on, on Tuesday Jan. 17: one for the $800,000 bond re-vote, one for the appointment of the town clerk, and one for the appointment of the town treasurer.
vermontjournal.com
Unity receives $10,000 Moose Plate Grant
UNITY, N.H. – Governor Sununu and the Executive Council have approved a $10,000 Moose Plate Grant to the Town of Unity for the conservation and digital imaging of three nineteenth century Selectmen’s record books. The application for the grant was submitted by Unity’s Town Clerk Ramona Labrie and was written by Jim Romer of the Unity Historical Society with help from Deputy Town Clerk Kevin Brenker.
vermontjournal.com
Valentine Dot Mandala with Wendi
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. join Wendi Germain at the Springfield Town Library for a fun-filled three hours of mandala dot painting. A mandala dot art is a pattern that is created with many small colorful dots. It’s a very simple technique. Aboriginal people used dots frequently in their art as a way to fill spaces.
vermontjournal.com
Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Camp Scholarship
WALPOLE, N.H. – Does your child have interest in farms or gardening? Would they like to explore these interests this summer? The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship endeavors to connect young people with agriculture and the natural world around them. Through this scholarship, the Monadnock Localvores hope to inspire the next generation of local farmers and local food supporters, by giving regional children an opportunity, through summer camp, after school programs, or membership to NOFA NH, to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand and watch their efforts bear fruit.
vermontjournal.com
Comedy Night at Okemo March 4
LUDLOW, Vt. – Uproarious laughter will fill the air at Okemo Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 4 when William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties Team sponsors the 19th annual Comedy Night with well-known comedians Orlando Baxter and Kelly MacFarland. Orlando Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005...
vermontjournal.com
Precision Valley Baptist Church celebrates new Pastor
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The members of Precision Valley Baptist Church would like to invite you to share with us in the joy of welcoming Rev. Joseph Mauricio Martins Jr. as our new Senior Pastor. Pastor Martins comes from Fort Worth, Texas with wife Ashley and son David. He holds a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology degree both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Old Testament studies. The installation service will be held in the sanctuary of Precision Valley Baptist Church, 66 Route 106, North Springfield, on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend the celebration lunch that will follow in the Fellowship Area. For additional information you may contact us at precisionvalleybaptist@yahoo.com, or the contact form via our website, or call at 802-886-8411.
vermontjournal.com
Gordon Hayward at Next Stage
PUTNEY, Vt – Gordon Hayward will give an illustrated talk at Next Stage Arts on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. on the design elements shared by the painter and garden designer. This talk comes out of Hayward’s 2008 book “Art and the Gardener” (Gibbs Smith). Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will directly benefit Next Stage Arts and Sandglass Theater. Tickets may be purchased at the link provided or at the box office on the day of the event.
Comments / 0