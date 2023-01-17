Read full article on original website
goterriers.com
Men's Basketball Falls at Navy, 63-45
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Boston University men's basketball team fell in the rematch with Navy, 63-45, at Alumni Hall on Wednesday night. The Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 PL) shot 50 percent in the second half and forced the Terriers (9-11, 2-5 PL) into a season-high 23 turnovers to claim the regular season sweep.
goterriers.com
Terriers Improve to 7-0 in PL with 84-41 Victory Over Navy
BOSTON - Sophomore Alex Giannaros dropped a game-high 22 points, junior Caitlin Weimar collected her 10th double-double of the season, and the Boston University women's basketball program is off to its best start in Patriot League play following a dominant 84-41 triumph over Navy on Wednesday evening at Case Gym.
goterriers.com
No. 5 BU Begins Weekend Series with Maine Friday Night on NESN
#5 Boston University (15-6-0, 9-4-0 Hockey East) vs. Maine (9-10-2, 3-6-1 Hockey East) Date & Time: Friday, Jan. 20 - 7 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6 p.m. Venue: Agganis Arena - Boston, Mass. Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierHockey. The No. 5 Boston University men's ice hockey team will continue...
goterriers.com
Women's Ice Hockey Heads North to Face Maine on Friday
BOSTON - The Boston University women's ice hockey team hits the road to face Maine on Friday (Jan. 20) in the third and final game of the teams' season series. The Black Bears swept a weekend series in Boston on Dec. 2-3 by scores of 3-0 and 3-2. TERRIER TIDBITS.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
The post PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
tmpresale.com
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Two Teens Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
