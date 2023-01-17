ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

goterriers.com

Men's Basketball Falls at Navy, 63-45

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Boston University men's basketball team fell in the rematch with Navy, 63-45, at Alumni Hall on Wednesday night. The Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 PL) shot 50 percent in the second half and forced the Terriers (9-11, 2-5 PL) into a season-high 23 turnovers to claim the regular season sweep.
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Terriers Improve to 7-0 in PL with 84-41 Victory Over Navy

BOSTON - Sophomore Alex Giannaros dropped a game-high 22 points, junior Caitlin Weimar collected her 10th double-double of the season, and the Boston University women's basketball program is off to its best start in Patriot League play following a dominant 84-41 triumph over Navy on Wednesday evening at Case Gym.
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

No. 5 BU Begins Weekend Series with Maine Friday Night on NESN

#5 Boston University (15-6-0, 9-4-0 Hockey East) vs. Maine (9-10-2, 3-6-1 Hockey East) Date & Time: Friday, Jan. 20 - 7 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 21 - 6 p.m. Venue: Agganis Arena - Boston, Mass. Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierHockey. The No. 5 Boston University men's ice hockey team will continue...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Women's Ice Hockey Heads North to Face Maine on Friday

BOSTON - The Boston University women's ice hockey team hits the road to face Maine on Friday (Jan. 20) in the third and final game of the teams' season series. The Black Bears swept a weekend series in Boston on Dec. 2-3 by scores of 3-0 and 3-2. TERRIER TIDBITS.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
LAUREL, DE
tmpresale.com

Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code

Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case

BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD

