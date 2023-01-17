ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Look for Opportunities

Look for Opportunities

"Then he will say to those on his left, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.' Then they also will answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?' Then he will answer them, saying, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.'
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

On a Mission!

On a Mission!

The Magee Consolidated-McLaurin Vocational Attendance Center Historical Society intends to make a difference! In celebration of Martin Luther King,Jr Day, society members as well as a host of volunteers spent Monday working at the "old elementary school."
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Comedian Mike Epps helps Jackson residents still facing water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Comedian and actor Mike Epps was in the metro Sunday helping Jackson residents facing water problems. Before entertaining a crowd in a weekend comedy show, Mike Epps handed out water to Jacksonians still struggling to access this essential resource. "It's no laughing matter — and the...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Fontelle Ginn, 93 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Fontelle Ginn, 93 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Fontelle Ginn, 93 of Mendenhall, MS passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Strong River Villa in Mendenhall, MS. She was born Wednesday, November 6, 1929 in Tylertown, MS.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Don’t focus on what others say

Don't focus on what others say

Things are not always as they seem. Sometimes we are blinded by what we want to believe. Don't focus on what...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Agenda for City of Magee Aldermen Meeting 01/17/2023

Agenda for City of Magee Aldermen Meeting 01/17/2023

MageeNews.com will live stream 01/17/2023 meeting on MageeNews Face Book page. MageeNews.com is a news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties...
MAGEE, MS
mismag.com

BLUEBERRY CREAM PIE

BLUEBERRY CREAM PIE

My sweet neighbor Martha Ball of Flowood, who is a precious lady and a wonderful cook, brought this delicious and beautiful spring Blueberry Cream Pie to me. It is the perfect refreshing dessert for Easter. Your family will thank you!. ½ (14.1-ounce) package pie crust. ¾ cup chopped toasted...
umc.edu

Smith makes sure help’s on the way

When someone tells Nancy Smith what’s wrong, she calmly makes it her business to get whatever help is needed on the way. As a state-certified emergency dispatcher for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Police and Public Safety Department, she’s on the front lines of law enforcement – literally.
CARTHAGE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Home Completely Destroyed In Hazlehurst Fire

A home was completely destroyed in a Hazlehurst fire, according to a report from WLBT. First responders worked to put out the fire at a home on West Gallatin Street around 2:00 a.m. They brought a tanker to the scene. The home, however, appeared to be a total loss.
HAZLEHURST, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County

According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

City of Magee Board of Aldermen Pass Tethering Regulations

City of Magee Board of Aldermen Pass Tethering Regulations

With continued complaints of cruel treatment of animals in the City, the Board of Aldermen passed an amendment to Ordinance 227, comely know as the dog ordinance, concerning tethering of dogs.
MAGEE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Former Flowood youth pastor pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

A former Pine Lake youth pastor pleaded guilty to child exploitation Tuesday morning. Tyler Swaggard, 22, was arrested by Flowood Police Department on two felony counts of child exploitation in December of 2021. Authorities said he solicited explicit photos from youth group members. The arrest came after several complaints from...
FLOWOOD, MS

