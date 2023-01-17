Read full article on original website
Look for Opportunities
"Then he will say to those on his left, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.' Then they also will answer, saying, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?' Then he will answer them, saying, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.'
On a Mission!
The Magee Consolidated-McLaurin Vocational Attendance Center Historical Society intends to make a difference! In celebration of Martin Luther King,Jr Day, society members as well as a host of volunteers spent Monday working at the "old elementary school."
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
Comedian Mike Epps helps Jackson residents still facing water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Comedian and actor Mike Epps was in the metro Sunday helping Jackson residents facing water problems. Before entertaining a crowd in a weekend comedy show, Mike Epps handed out water to Jacksonians still struggling to access this essential resource. "It's no laughing matter — and the...
Fontelle Ginn, 93 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Fontelle Ginn, 93 of Mendenhall, MS passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Strong River Villa in Mendenhall, MS. She was born Wednesday, November 6, 1929 in Tylertown, MS.
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
2023 Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off with Horse, Mule Color Bonanza Show
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 58th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and will kick off Thursday, January 19 with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show. The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show will take place Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, in the […]
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
Don’t focus on what others say
Things are not always as they seem. Sometimes we are blinded by what we want to believe. Don't focus on what...
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Agenda for City of Magee Aldermen Meeting 01/17/2023
MageeNews.com will live stream 01/17/2023 meeting on MageeNews Face Book page. MageeNews.com is a news source covering Simpson and surrounding counties...
BLUEBERRY CREAM PIE
My sweet neighbor Martha Ball of Flowood, who is a precious lady and a wonderful cook, brought this delicious and beautiful spring Blueberry Cream Pie to me. It is the perfect refreshing dessert for Easter. Your family will thank you!. ½ (14.1-ounce) package pie crust. ¾ cup chopped toasted...
Smith makes sure help’s on the way
When someone tells Nancy Smith what’s wrong, she calmly makes it her business to get whatever help is needed on the way. As a state-certified emergency dispatcher for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Police and Public Safety Department, she’s on the front lines of law enforcement – literally.
Mississippi man, two dogs, eight puppies die in house fire as he tries to rescue animals
A Jones County man and the family’s 10 dogs died in a house fire Monday near the Soso community. According to Jones County fire officials, Khanh Van Duong was able to make sure his wife and daughter escaped but remained in the house while attempting to rescue two adult dogs and eight puppies.
Home Completely Destroyed In Hazlehurst Fire
A home was completely destroyed in a Hazlehurst fire, according to a report from WLBT. First responders worked to put out the fire at a home on West Gallatin Street around 2:00 a.m. They brought a tanker to the scene. The home, however, appeared to be a total loss.
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County
According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
City of Magee Board of Aldermen Pass Tethering Regulations
With continued complaints of cruel treatment of animals in the City, the Board of Aldermen passed an amendment to Ordinance 227, comely know as the dog ordinance, concerning tethering of dogs.
Former Flowood youth pastor pleads guilty to child exploitation charges
A former Pine Lake youth pastor pleaded guilty to child exploitation Tuesday morning. Tyler Swaggard, 22, was arrested by Flowood Police Department on two felony counts of child exploitation in December of 2021. Authorities said he solicited explicit photos from youth group members. The arrest came after several complaints from...
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
Thieves take shoes, clothes, cash register during burglary at Fondren business
JACKSON, Miss. — A burglary at a Fondren business was caught on camera. Swell-O-Phonic posted surveillance video on social media of the break-in, which the store said happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Store managers said the crooks used a crowbar to get in. This content is imported from Facebook....
