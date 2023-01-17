Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Related
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
Portland Pride 2023 festivities moved to July
This year’s Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is slated for Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16.
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
kptv.com
Soaring egg prices leads to theft from local food cart, owner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.
thatoregonlife.com
This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint Was Named Best BBQ In Oregon By Food Network
If you had to pick your go-to barbecue restaurant in Oregon, where would it be? With so many choices, it could be a tough decision, as there is some seriously damn good BBQ to choose from in the Beaver State. Recently, a place you may or may not have heard...
trazeetravel.com
Vancouver’s Hottest New Speakeasy
Following the success of its sister venue and bar Laowai, Vancouver’s newest speakeasy Bagheera makes waves in the city and beyond. Designed by Bergman Design House, Bagheera officially opened Jan. 10. The speakeasy lounge and bar, located in Chinatown, serves experimental cocktails, light bites and sharing plates. The interior...
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town. Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose...
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
Lights remain on at the NE Portland Nike store, but there’s no sign of reopening
The Nike store in Northeast Portland has been mostly closed to the public for months, and it’s unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent. There’s no sign posted to the storefront on 2650 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. noting hours or when the doors will reopen. Nike’s website says the location is “closed for the next 7 days.”
hereisoregon.com
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
'It's community': Let's Dance at Oaks Park offering lessons and a dance at no cost
PORTLAND, Ore. — What started out as a way for people to reconnect with their community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a weekly event at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland. Let's Dance is a dance event held every Thursday at the park, and the best part — it's free.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
KGW
2 men killed in Portland shootings within span of hours
Officers found a man dead after a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland. Another man died in a separate shooting in southeast Portland.
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
Comments / 2