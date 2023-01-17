ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day After Playoff Collapse vs. Jaguars

By Jonathan Howard
The Los Angeles Chargers are making moves after blowing a 27-0 lead by firing two of their coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have both been let go from the Chargers staff. A big move in the NFL .

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport had the news first . This is a good change in the long run. Quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the bright young stars in the league.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had to do something after losing to Jacksonville like that. This is his best option moving forward. He better hope the hires he makes are home runs, though. Herbert’s talent can’t be wasted.

Now, some people will look at this and think “that’s not going to change anything.” And that may be true. Coach Staley has put himself in a tough position. When your team jumps ahead by almost four touchdowns and then blows it, it can’t be allowed.

Your quarterback threw 25/43 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. Not only that, but you have Austin Ekeler as well who was able to put in a couple of scores by himself. So, maybe it wasn’t the offense that was the issue there…

Los Angeles Chargers Collapse Against Jacksonville Jaguars

There are few moments in the history of the NFL quite like what we saw from the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday. While the game looked to be a blowout, it quickly turned into an unforgettable comeback. Even with a historic defensive performance from Asante Samuel Jr. , LA couldn’t find enough to win.

Despite four first-half interceptions, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence outplayed Justin Herbert. He would go on to toss four touchdowns to balance out his statline. Of course, he doesn’t want to ever play like that again, but he showed he had what it took to get the job done.

With the loss, the Los Angeles Chargers are back to the drawing board. It is on to next season. That will include, at least, a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Who will be the next pair of coaches to help lead Herbert and this offense?

The post Los Angeles Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day After Playoff Collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on Outsider .

