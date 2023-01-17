Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Hungry students
Adverse impacts on academics and mental and social behavioral health associated with hunger are driving advocates and some lawmakers to ensure recently dropped COVID-19 policies that paid for all student meals resume. Roughly half of the students throughout the state no longer receive free meals regardless of family income after...
Journal Inquirer
More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21
More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
