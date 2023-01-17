Waunakee Whirlwinds 4-H celebrate Record Book Awards

The Waunakee Whirlwinds are hard at work yet again this year. The 4H record book is a way for members to document their projects, volunteer, and leadership experiences each year.

The following members, Mara Endres, Eli Follen, and Gabi Hopwood, received their bronze pin this past year. Sam Follen received his silver pin and Kathryn Baumgart, Rachel Kietzman, and Lily Follen all received their gold pins.

The following members are hard at work toward their next participation pin: Henry Bourne, Leah Endres, Ava Endres, Alyssa Statz, Brandon Statz, and Kayla Statz.

Along with working toward participation pins each year, there is an opportunity to apply for project pins or certificates. Eloise Blaschka received two project pins in Horse and Pony and Model Horse. Kathryn Baumgart also received two project pins in Dog Obedience and Archery. Lilly Follen was awarded a pin in Houseplants and a certificate in Quilting. Sam Follen received two pins in Poultry and Cultural arts. Eli Follen was awarded two pins one in Bees and one in Rabbits. Johnny Katrana received two pins for the Lego project and the Dog Project. Fox Crawford was awarded a pin in the Dog project.

Molly Bowman applied for Woodworking and Clothing and received a pin in both. Harrison Sonne was awarded a pin in both the Goat and Rabbit projects. Payton Sonne was also awarded a pin in both the Goat and Rabbit projects. John Karls received a pin in the computer project and a certificate in woodworking. Aubriana Szot was awarded a pin in the pet project and woodworking. Finally, Gabi Hopwood received a pin in the Horse and Pony project.