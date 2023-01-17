ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney Skewers Nelson Peltz As Lacking “Skills And Experience To Assist Board”; Reveals Marvel Chair Isaac Perlmuttter Backed Activist Investor

Disney came out swinging Tuesday against Trian Partners and owner Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who’s pushing a proxy fight to take a seat on Disney’s board. “The current board is the right board for Disney shareholders,” the company said in a filing today with the SEC. “Nelson Peltz does not understand Disney’s business and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem.” The public battle has been raging mostly so far on the website of the  Securities and Exchange Commission where Trian filed a string of documents last week...
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
disneyfoodblog.com

Who Is Nelson Peltz and Why Do People Care What He Says About Disney?

Disney is in a proxy battle with an activist investor who is petitioning for a seat on the Board of Directors. And if that sentence thoroughly confuses you, we’re here to help you sort out exactly what’s going on with Nelson Peltz and Disney. You’ve likely seen many...
TheDailyBeast

Charlie Javice, Millennial CEO Sued by JPMorgan, Was a ‘Namedropping’ Cool Boss

In 2012, Charlie Javice strode across a San Francisco stage in a sharp black suit and made a case for PoverUp, her microfinance platform for students, in a presentation titled: “Doing Good.” Then a 20-year-old student at Wharton, Javice was vying for a fellowship from tech billionaire Peter Thiel that gives 20 students $100,000 to drop out of school to pursue their innovations full-time.“I stand here extremely grateful, lucky, and truly really humbled before you today to have this opportunity to share my dream and passion to end poverty,” Javice told the crowd, in a moment captured on a CNBC...
Benzinga

Microsoft Slashes Workforce After Denying Layoff Plans, Narrows Focus In Response To Macro Pressures: 'It's Showtime'

Microsoft Corp MSFT has announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs. What Happened: Microsoft said Wednesday it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy