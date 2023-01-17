Read full article on original website
Woke Disney attacked by investor Nelson Peltz, wants CEO Bob Iger to stop wasting money
Nelson Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has launched a bid to secure a seat on Disney's board, accusing the company of being wasteful and badly managed.
Anthony Scaramucci is investing his own money in the former FTX US boss's new crypto firm despite getting burned by FTX
Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a crypto-trading software startup from FTX US's ex-president. The SkyBridge Capital founder is injecting his own money in the venture, which is seeking $10 million. Scaramucci's firm is set to lose all its money in FTX after the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy. Despite being...
A Disney executive who left after 3 months amid its 'Don't Say Gay' missteps made almost $120,000 a day
Disney chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell got $8.4 million in compensation for his 70-working day stint at the company in 2022, filings shows.
Disney Skewers Nelson Peltz As Lacking “Skills And Experience To Assist Board”; Reveals Marvel Chair Isaac Perlmuttter Backed Activist Investor
Disney came out swinging Tuesday against Trian Partners and owner Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who’s pushing a proxy fight to take a seat on Disney’s board. “The current board is the right board for Disney shareholders,” the company said in a filing today with the SEC. “Nelson Peltz does not understand Disney’s business and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem.” The public battle has been raging mostly so far on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission where Trian filed a string of documents last week...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Wall Street succession plans: The case for why all 6 big banks could consider a leadership change this year
Either by choice or by force, we could see a top US bank replace its CEO this year. Here's why each big-bank executive could be on their way out.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon admits the Wall Street giant expanded too quickly into consumer banking following earnings stumble
At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon explained his company's earnings miss. "In the consumer platforms, we did some things right. We didn't execute on some others," he told CNBC. The Wall Street giant posted its largest earnings miss in a decade on...
msn.com
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
After spending time in Japan and briefly appearing in Thailand, Jack Ma's now resurfaced in Hong Kong, where he's reportedly meeting with finance execs
The elusive billionaire founder of Alibaba had disappeared from public view in 2020 criticizing China's financial-regulation system.
CNBC
Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
disneyfoodblog.com
Who Is Nelson Peltz and Why Do People Care What He Says About Disney?
Disney is in a proxy battle with an activist investor who is petitioning for a seat on the Board of Directors. And if that sentence thoroughly confuses you, we’re here to help you sort out exactly what’s going on with Nelson Peltz and Disney. You’ve likely seen many...
Charlie Javice, Millennial CEO Sued by JPMorgan, Was a ‘Namedropping’ Cool Boss
In 2012, Charlie Javice strode across a San Francisco stage in a sharp black suit and made a case for PoverUp, her microfinance platform for students, in a presentation titled: “Doing Good.” Then a 20-year-old student at Wharton, Javice was vying for a fellowship from tech billionaire Peter Thiel that gives 20 students $100,000 to drop out of school to pursue their innovations full-time.“I stand here extremely grateful, lucky, and truly really humbled before you today to have this opportunity to share my dream and passion to end poverty,” Javice told the crowd, in a moment captured on a CNBC...
Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz
Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.
Microsoft Slashes Workforce After Denying Layoff Plans, Narrows Focus In Response To Macro Pressures: 'It's Showtime'
Microsoft Corp MSFT has announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs. What Happened: Microsoft said Wednesday it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC
Vice Media restarts sale process at lower valuation, may fetch less than $1 billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
TheWrap
