Leaked images apparently show Samsung's M2 MacBook Pro rival

By Carrie Marshall
 3 days ago

New details have emerged of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, a new premium model that Samsung is adding to its Galaxy Book 3 line-up. Regulatory filings appear to have revealed an image of the laptop in the flesh, and previous leaks have indicated some pretty serious specifications.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is designed to go head-to-head with Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro . That's one of Apple's most powerful laptops, but the reported Samsung specs appear to be equally impressive.

Will the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra outperform the 16-inch MacBook Pro?

It's not really a like for like comparison: the Mac has Apple silicon and Apple's OS, while the Samsung has Intel processors and Windows 11. But the specs certainly appear to be impressive: there's a 16-inch 2.8K OLED, a 13-th generation Intel Core processor, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and some One UI enhancements to Windows. We're expecting to hear more specifications, and hopefully price and availability too, at the Samsung Unwrapped event on February 1.

This isn't the only new Galaxy Book device we're expecting to see at Samsung Unwrapped, We're also expecting the rest of the Galaxy Book 3 range, which should include a Pro and Pro 360 model. There's also speculation that the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book 2 Go, which is already on sale in South Korea, may also be launched globally during the event.

I'm excited by the prospect of new Galaxy Books: as we said in our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review , these are reliable PCs with a lot to recommend them. Samsung's OLED screens are particularly good, and the 360 models transform into powerful tablets too.

