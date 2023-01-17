Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Flint Township bakery We’re Dough to close its doors after operating at $8K monthly loss
FLINT TWP, MI — We’re Dough is closing its doors indefinitely. Jessica McGuire, owner of the popular cookie dough shop and bakery, said it’s with a heavy heart that she has to close her business. She said the bakery has been operating at a loss of about...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus
The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Comments / 0