Novi, MI

CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus

The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE

