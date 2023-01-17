Read full article on original website
Juventus hit with huge Serie A points deduction
Juventus have been sanctioned along with former directors over capital gains financial scandal.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins landmark maternity pay ruling
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins a landmark ruling against Lyon over unpaid wages during her pregnancy.
Ben Mee: Adapting to Brentford, 'special' Thomas Frank, leaving Burnley & more
Ben Mee talks to 90min about his Burnley exit, adapting to life at Brentford, what makes Sean Dyche & Thomas Frank special, European dreams and more.
How Wout Weghorst showed promising signs on Man Utd debut
Assessing Wout Weghorst's Man Utd debut after he started against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Noni Madueke discusses his 'similarities' to Chelsea legend
Chelsea signing Noni Madueke picks his favourite former Blues player because of 'similarities' to his own game.
Liverpool sign Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor
Liverpool have completed the signing of Miri Taylor from Angel City.
Rebecca Welch set for history in Championship fixture
Rebecca Welch is set to make history on Saturday at St Andrew's when she takes charge of Birmingham vs Preston, becoming the first female referee to be appointed to a Championship fixture.
Man Utd sign Canada full-back Jayde Riviere
Man Utd have signed Canada international full-back Jayde Riviere.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: How much money will the game generate?
PSG are taking part in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening and they stand to earn a handsome sum from the game.
Solly March: Brighton winger can deservedly make England squad
Solly March has been transformed into a player with belief and confidence by Roberto De Zerbi which should put him into the reckoning for a place in the England squad
Jonas Eidevall on lack of top flight female coaches: Football's most 'under-tapped resource'
Jonas Eidevall has labelled the lack of female coaches working in top flight football the 'biggest under-tapped resource in professional football'.
PSG confident of reaching Milan Skriniar agreement
PSG are closing in on an agreement for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month - December
Versatile Sheffield Wednesday star Marvin Johnson has won the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month award for December.
Will Darwin Nunez play against Chelsea after injury?
Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Liverpool's key clash with Chelsea.
Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: Will Messi & Ronaldo ever play each other again?
Fans got the chance to see Ronaldo vs Messi once again on Thursday, but is that the last time we will ever see the two superstars face each other?
