Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)
Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
Bill Maher Attributes George Santos’ Success to His Talent for Pretending ‘to Be Everything to Voters of Both Parties’ (Video)
”Santos is just the first one to realize you could do both-sides shtick and get away with it,“ the “Real Time” host says of the New York congressman. Bill Maher wants only one thing for his birthday – for someone to explain to him the “phenomenon” of George Santos, who, as the comedian and “Real Time” host put it, “Pinocchio’d his way into Congress and who represents a growing segment of American society — liars.”
Kimmel Wonders Why Trump Wants on Facebook Since It’s an ‘Annual Reminder That Don Jr. and Eric Were Born’ (Video)
”Who needs Facebook when you can reach almost a dozen people a day on Truth Social?“ Kimmel jokes. On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel once again piled on Donald Trump in his monologue, covering several topics including Trump’s apparent desire to get his Facebook account back. Kimmel said he doesn’t...
‘Fremont’ Star Anaita Wali Zada Wants to Be a Voice For Afghan Women: ‘We All Know What’s Going On There’
Sundance 2023: Director Babak Jalali, actress Anaita Wali Zada and actor Gregg Turkington spoke to TheWrap about their timely comedy’s universal themes. What sets “Fremont” apart from what otherwise might have played like a stereotypical Sundance entry is the specifics of its environment and protagonist. Helmed by Babak Jalali, the picture offers a small-scale yarn about a young former Afghani translator who ends up living in California and working in a run-down fortune cookie factory.
Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior Vice President of News & Politics, Dies at 47
Alan Komissaroff, Senior Vice President of News & Politics at Fox News who oversaw political and Election Night coverage, died Friday at age 47. He never regained consciousness after suffering a heart attack nearly two weeks ago, Fox News announced in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for...
CNN’s Pamela Brown Presses Republican Representative to Be ‘Intellectually Honest’ About Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)
”The key difference here [is] that Trump and his team defied a subpoena,“ the anchor said of comparison to documents found at President Biden’s home. CNN’s Pamela Brown called on House Republican Mike Turner to be “intellectually honest” about the major differences between President Joe Biden’s cooperation with classified documents found at his home and former President Donald Trump’s obstruction of justice — which sparked the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
’20 Days in Mariupol’ Review: Ukraine Documentary Shows the Unspeakable
Throughout “20 Days in Mariupol,” a documentary filmed during the first month of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, people turn to conflict journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s cameras and make a demand: Film this. Show people what’s going on. A policeman does it. Citizens whose homes have been...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0