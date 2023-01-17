ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
‘CNN This Morning’ Executive Producer Out (Exclusive)

Just months after launch, “CNN This Morning” executive producer Eric Hall is leaving the top slot of the rebooted a.m. program hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. A network insider told TheWrap that during a meeting today the staff of “CNN This Morning” was informed...
Bill Maher Attributes George Santos’ Success to His Talent for Pretending ‘to Be Everything to Voters of Both Parties’ (Video)

”Santos is just the first one to realize you could do both-sides shtick and get away with it,“ the “Real Time” host says of the New York congressman. Bill Maher wants only one thing for his birthday – for someone to explain to him the “phenomenon” of George Santos, who, as the comedian and “Real Time” host put it, “Pinocchio’d his way into Congress and who represents a growing segment of American society — liars.”
‘Fremont’ Star Anaita Wali Zada Wants to Be a Voice For Afghan Women: ‘We All Know What’s Going On There’

Sundance 2023: Director Babak Jalali, actress Anaita Wali Zada and actor Gregg Turkington spoke to TheWrap about their timely comedy’s universal themes. What sets “Fremont” apart from what otherwise might have played like a stereotypical Sundance entry is the specifics of its environment and protagonist. Helmed by Babak Jalali, the picture offers a small-scale yarn about a young former Afghani translator who ends up living in California and working in a run-down fortune cookie factory.
CNN’s Pamela Brown Presses Republican Representative to Be ‘Intellectually Honest’ About Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)

”The key difference here [is] that Trump and his team defied a subpoena,“ the anchor said of comparison to documents found at President Biden’s home. CNN’s Pamela Brown called on House Republican Mike Turner to be “intellectually honest” about the major differences between President Joe Biden’s cooperation with classified documents found at his home and former President Donald Trump’s obstruction of justice — which sparked the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
