Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
49ers' Levi's Stadium serving burger referencing Brock Purdy's PG-13 nickname
Even Levi's Stadium can't deny "BCB" fever.
Sacramento Kings hilariously use Cowboys logo to rile 49ers fans
"Lots of boos have followed."
SFGate
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
As thousands of fans descended on Levi’s Stadium to watch the 49ers and Cowboys face off in the divisional round of the playoffs, the roads in Santa Clara quickly filled with cars. Hours before the opening kickoff, vehicles surrounding the stadium were stuck in a massive traffic jam. Bay Area News Group 49ers beat writer Cam Inman was one of many reporters who tweeted that Sunday’s was the “worst traffic jam in Levi’s Stadium history.”
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
You can already preorder 49ers NFC Championship tickets for under $600 ahead of the Divisional Round
Think of it as a vote of confidence that they're going to win on Sunday.
49ers' Trent Williams finally explains legendary Cowboys fans photo
It's the go-to image for Cowboys playoff pain.
Who is Dr Disrespect, and why is he suddenly all over 49ers games?
Here's a quick explainer of who Dr Disrespect is, what his deal is and why the Niners brought him in.
Ahead of 49ers game, Michael Irvin yells at photos of Cowboys players in unhinged 'pep talk'
"DO WHAT YOU DID. DO WHAT YOU DID. YOU'RE A BAD BOY," Irvin screamed at a photo of himself as Rich Eisen tried to stop him.
SFGate
The 49ers are America's Team if they destroy the evil Dallas Cowboys
You know the speech. If you didn’t see it when it happened, you’ve almost certainly seen it replayed a million times since. There’s Jimmy Johnson standing in the Cowboys’ locker room, damp with sweat, looking happier than he’s ever looked, screaming HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS?! so loudly and so joyously that you can still hear those words echoing out 30 years later. You still hear them on the radio. You still hear announcers say them on TV. You still hear Cowboys fans saying them constantly, because their collective vocabulary consists of just three additional words. The charms of that catchphrase wore off five minutes after Johnson uttered it, but you and I are stuck with it forever. That’s how our culture works now, and that’s why America — along with “America’s Team” — must be destroyed.
High price of admission to Cowboys-49ers game 'is really unheard of,' won't stop some fans
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff. It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there. "Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this. "Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0