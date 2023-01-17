ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
As thousands of fans descended on Levi’s Stadium to watch the 49ers and Cowboys face off in the divisional round of the playoffs, the roads in Santa Clara quickly filled with cars. Hours before the opening kickoff, vehicles surrounding the stadium were stuck in a massive traffic jam. Bay Area News Group 49ers beat writer Cam Inman was one of many reporters who tweeted that Sunday’s was the “worst traffic jam in Levi’s Stadium history.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
You know the speech. If you didn’t see it when it happened, you’ve almost certainly seen it replayed a million times since. There’s Jimmy Johnson standing in the Cowboys’ locker room, damp with sweat, looking happier than he’s ever looked, screaming HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS?! so loudly and so joyously that you can still hear those words echoing out 30 years later. You still hear them on the radio. You still hear announcers say them on TV. You still hear Cowboys fans saying them constantly, because their collective vocabulary consists of just three additional words. The charms of that catchphrase wore off five minutes after Johnson uttered it, but you and I are stuck with it forever. That’s how our culture works now, and that’s why America — along with “America’s Team” — must be destroyed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff. It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there. "Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this. "Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take...
DALLAS, TX
San Francisco, CA
